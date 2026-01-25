Coordinator Options With Links to Steelers New HC Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH — The NFL is still shaking their heads in response to the Pittsburgh Steelers naming Mike McCarthy as their new head coach. The decision has caused a range of responses, but overall the choice is receiving a ton of criticism.

The big hope for McCarthy and his tenure with the Steelers is that he can build a strong staff around him.

While opinions remain low on McCarthy, the reality is that he’s worked with a ton of coaches over the years. Between his time with the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, he’s established relationships with plenty of coaches who could make good fits on his new staff in Pittsburgh.

Chase Haslett - New Orleans Saints Tight Ends Coach

Haslett has some ties to the area outside of working with McCarthy in Dallas. Haslett played quarterback at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), just outside of the city of Pittsburgh.

He also was an offensive assistant under McCarthy before departing for the New Orleans Saints. At 33 years old, he can bring some innovative thinking to the Steelers as they look for a new identity on offense.

Al Harris - Chicago Bears Defensive Back Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator

McCarthy’s right-hand man his final season in Dallas was former Packers defender Al Harris. He was the assistant head coach in 2024, but moved on to the Chicago Bears as a defensive backs coach this past season.

Harris brings a tenacious defensive mentality, one that the Steelers’ defense could benefit greatly from.

Al Harris talks before his induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 2, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg Packershof 090221 Sk27 | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scott McCurley -Pittsburgh Steelers Inside Linebacker Coach

Keeping things in-house might not be a bad idea for McCarthy. Scott McCurley worked with the Steelers’ inside linebackers this past season, but he previously was on the Cowboys staff for five seasons.

Steve Shimko - Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Coach

The list for new offensive coordinators could start with a familiar candidate to McCarthy in Steve Shimko. He’s currently the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach after working as an offensive assistant under McCarthy in 2024.

This past season wasn’t the best for Dallas, but Shimko’s worked with two intriguing names in Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III. That experience might help in developing the next quarterback in Pittsburgh and maybe he can become the offensive play caller eventually.

Scott Tolzien - New Orleans Saints Quarterbacks Coach

Add Scott Tolzien to the offensive coordinator candidates list. A former QB in Green Bay, he’s now a quarterbacks coach under Kellen Moore in New Orleans. He provides a similar resume and quality that Shimko would, plus he's only 38 years old.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers