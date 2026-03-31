Steelers' Art Rooney II Responds to Florida AG's Threats Toward Rooney Rule
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PHOENIX, AZ -- Pittsburgh Steelers Team President Art Rooney II made it known that the NFL does not intend to remove the Rooney Rule, and that despite Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's message to them, nothing is expected to change.
Uthmeier released a video on social media, calling out the NFL and demanding that they remove the Rooney Rule as he claims it goes against Florida law by requiring "race-based consideration" in the hiring process.
"The NFL’s use of the Rooney Rule violates Florida law by requiring race-based considerations in hiring," Uthmeier said. "Florida law is clear: Hiring decisions cannot be based on race. And the Rooney Rule mandates race-based interviews and incentivizes race-based decisions. That’s discrimination."
He sent a letter to the NFL stating that the Rooney Rule is "illegal."
"NFL fans in Florida don't care what color their coach's skin is," Uthmeier wrote. "They care what colors their coach is wearing -- and that those colors are winning on the football field.
"The Rooney Rule and its offshoots are illegal in Florida."
Rooney responded to the Attorney General, making it known that the NFL owners did discuss the letter but do not plan to do anything about it. According to Rooney, while they are always looking for ways to improve their hiring process, the rule does not go against any laws.
"I don't anticipate any dramatic changes to the Rooney Rule," Rooney told local media at the 2026 NFL League Meetings. "We always are looking at our employment policy. Every year we do an analysis of what we're doing and what we can do to improve the situation. But I don't expect any major changes."
Rooney said the the league will "probably have some conversations with the Attorney General" to make sure "he understands exactly what we do.
"I think everybody's still in favor of the Rooney Rule," Rooney added. "No discussion about getting rid of it, that's for sure."
The Rooney Rule is set in place to provide "diverse leadership among NFL clubs to ensure that promising candidates have the opportunity to prove they have the necessary skills and qualifications to excel."
It was set in place in 2003 and requires all clubs to conduct two in-person interviews with minority and/or female candidates for coach openings.
With the League Meetings ending, the Rooney Rule will remain in place heading into the 2026 season, and it does not appear things will change anytime soon.
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Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.Follow NoahStrackbein