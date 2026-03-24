Steelers Have Big Plans for Michael Pittman Jr.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge move to begin the new league year, trading for veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and immediately signing him to a new contract extension.

The move gives the Steelers another proven pass-catcher alongside DK Metcalf, and hopefully entices quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return for the 2026 campaign.

More than anything, Pittman is excited to prove himself as a premier player once again and showcase how much he can offer the Steelers. Speaking to Kay Adams on a recent episode of the Up & Adams Show, he explained and shared his excitement over the team’s vision for him in 2026. After spending last year as solely a short-yardage threat with the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers expect to open up and expand his route tree during his debut campaign with the team.

"He just talked about diversifying it more because my role in Indy was short, intermediate game," he explained. "I always felt like, every single game, I can do more. I would leave games frustrated because I always felt like I had more to offer the team."

Can’t Give Up the Secret Sauce

How exactly will that translate on the field for the Steelers? Well, not so fast according to Pittman. While he shared excitement over the team’s vision for him and the offense this upcoming campaign, he wasn’t ready to divulge any specifics. Instead, he’s keeping the “secret sauce” close to the vest.

"I’m really just looking forward to that," he said. "I don’t want to give up the secret sauce, but having the ability to move around a little bit."

Dec 3, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) misses a catch in overtime against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Projecting How Steelers Will Use Pittman

If the veteran wide receiver is to be believed, the Steelers are going to use Pittman in a much larger role than he was in last year with Indy. The Steelers will likely use him a wild card, of sorts. Because he has experience and success working on the outside and in the slot, he provides a distinct advantage.

It allows the Steelers flexibility. The organization is expected to draft another playmaking wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, but now they aren’t beholden to one type of receiver. They can add a pure slot receiver who can work over the middle of the field and close to the quarterback, or they can opt for another boundary threat.

Pittman can fill the gap and still produce. Even in a down year in 2025, he still managed yet another 800+ receiving yards. It will look sporadic at times, but Michael Pittman Jr. is going to be taking on a huge role for the Steelers in 2026.

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