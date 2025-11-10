Steelers Blown Out in Embarrassing Loss to Chargers
Riding high after a Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 10 hoping that they'd reign supreme over another one of the AFC's top teams in the Los Angeles Chargers.
In a primetime bout at SoFi Stadium, however, the Steelers were essentially a no-show as the Chargers dominated them on both sides of the ball in a demoralizing 25-10 loss for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers' offense mustered just 221 total yards as Aaron Rodgers turned in his worst performance of the year with 161 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while completing 16 of his 31 passes.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, put up 314 yards of total offense and sacked Rodgers three times while looking like the vastly better squad all night long.
Pittsburgh's Offense Sputters in First Half
The Steelers got a boost right off the bat after Cameron Dicker sent the opening kickoff out of bounds, setting Pittsburgh up at Los Angeles' 40-yard line. Left guard Andrus Peat, who was standing in for the injured Isaac Seuamlo, was called for a false start on the first play, however, which helped lead to a three-and-out.
The Chargers' offense matched that outcome on their ensuing drive. The Steelers followed that up by putting the first points of the game up on the board via a 59-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, which only came after Aaron Rodgers couldn't connect with DK Metcalf on a deep ball that would've resulted in a touchdown on 3rd-and-5.
Los Angeles' pass rush came up clutch on a Steelers third down from their own nine-yard line later in the first quarter, as Khalil Mack recorded a strip sack of Rodgers that the latter fell on for a safety to make it 3-2.
The Chargers had plenty of newfound momentum, but Pittsburgh forced a punt after the safety. Its offense didn't answer the bell, though, as their drive stalled just outside of the red zone after traveling 52 yards on nine plays.
Boswell, who is usually a lock to knock his kicks through the uprights, subsequently missed a 49-yard field goal. Los Angeles answered with a 13-play series that ended in a Dicker 32-yard field goal that gave it its first lead of the contest at 5-3 halfway through the second quarter.
The Steelers had a chance to go back in front on their final drive of the first half, but Rodgers airmailed a throw intended for Metcalf that ended up in the hands of safety R.J. Mickens for an interception. The Chargers turned that into gold, as Justin Herber found Ladd McConkey for a touchdown to give them a 12-3 lead at halftime.
Pittsburgh's offense was completely unproductive over the first two quarters, accumulating just 77 yards and going 0-for-5 on third downs while also losing the time of possession battle 17:26 to 12:34.
Steelers' Struggles Remain in Second Half
The Steelers' defense stepped up to commence the second half, as Alex Highsmith sacked Herbert and thus forced a punt on the Chargers' opening possession. It was for naught, though, as Pittsburgh's offense turned in yet another fruitless drive and punted it right back to Los Angeles.
A Dicker 59-yard field goal extended the Chargers' lead to 15-3 a little over halfway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh had no response once it got the ball back, sending Corliss Waitman back onto the field to punt the ball away yet again.
The Steelers got a break when Dicker clanked a 55-yard attempt off the left upright in the waning seconds of the third quarter, and they rightfully leaned on Jaylen Warren heavily during their following series.
The 27-year-old running back picked up 36 yards on four touches, but Pittsburgh couldn't convert on 4th-and-6 from Los Angeles' 10-yard line and handed the ball back to the Chargers after another missed opportunity to put points on the board.
Los Angeles made the Steelers pay, as McConkey broke free for a 58-yard catch before Kimani Vidal punched the ball into the end zone to make it 22-3 with just over nine minutes remaining in the game.
Pittsburgh had a little something going on its next drive following a 36-yard kick return by Kenneth Gainwell, but a Rodgers pass that bounced off Calvin Austin III's hands resulted in an interception for former Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson.
To make matters even worse, Ke'Shawn Williams muffed a punt that was recovered by the Chargers with 6:25 left, serving as another dagger for Pittsburgh on a night full of miscues.
Another Dicker field goal grew Los Angeles' lead to 25-3, but Rodgers found Roman Wilson for a garbage time touchdown with a little under three minutes left, cutting the Steelers' deficit to 25-10.
Where Steelers Go From Here
With the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) on their heels in the AFC North after their third-straight victory, Pittsburgh desperately needs a win next week when it welcomes the Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium.
In their previous matchup against Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase and company in Week 7, the Steelers fell by a score of 33-31 on a game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.
