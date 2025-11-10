Steelers CB Suffers Head Injury Against Chargers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were locked in a physical contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 10 matchup. With both defenses putting up impressive first half performances, the offenses on each side struggled to produce offense and scoring plays.
The physicality between the Steelers and Chargers resulted in an injury midway through the second quarter, forcing starting cornerback Darius Slay to exit the game. With the Chargers driving down the field, Slay was one of several defenders closing in on a Chargers receiver when he and safety Kyle Dugger's helmets collided on the tackle attempt. After being tended to on the field by medical staff, Slay was assisted off the field.
The Steelers announced shortly after Slay's injury that he had been taken to the locker room for further evaluations. His return to the game was ruled questionable due to a possible concussion.
Impact on the Steelers Defense
The corner back position in Pittsburgh is already limited. Following a significant injury to starting safety DeShon Elliot, the defense was forced to shift All-Pro Jalen Ramsey to free safety the past two weeks. Ramsey figures to stay at free safety for the forseeable future.
That left the Steelers without a top cornerback, and now, with Slay possibly out, the position is incredibly thin. Starting corner Joey Porter Jr will be matched with special teams stud James Pierre on the outside without Slay on the field. Brandin Echols, who has seen his role steadily increase over the past few weeks, will remain one of the most heavily utilized defensive backs due to his ability to play in the slot.
It also means the secondary is vulnerable. They cannot sustain another injury to a key player. If that happens, their already porous pass defense could become too difficult to overcome.
Losing A Veteran Leader
The injury concerns have been a struggle for Slay all season long. Playing in his first season with Pittsburgh, he's been forced out of several games during the 2025 campaign.
Despite the setbacks, he's played in eight games. He's successfully defended three passes and forced one fumble over those eight appearances.
The production hasn't been like his Pro Bowl days with the Detroit Lions, but what Slay has provided all seaosn long is veteran leadership. With the Steelers facing adversity early in the season, Slay's locker room presence has proven to be a positive factor as the team attempts to pick up their sixth victory of the season.
