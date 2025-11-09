Steelers LB Misses Second Game Due to Illness
A key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker room is set to miss a second-straight game with an illness.
During his weekly press conference ahead of the team's Week 10 primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Cole Holcomb will likely be out for their game. After being unable to practice throughout the week, Holcomb was officially ruled out for a second consecutive week.
Holcomb was not on Pittsburgh's first injury report last week, though he was listed as a non-participant on each of the last installments on that front and thus was ruled out against the Colts.
He wasn't the only player who didn't suit up vs. Indianapolis due to an illness, as safety Chuck Clark was also out of commission for that contest. The latter, however, was deemed questionable to play against the Chargers by Tomlin and is ahead of the former in terms of an eventual return.
Holcomb's 2025 Season
After missing the entire 2024 campaign due to a knee injury that he suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 season, Holcomb had appeared in all seven of the Steelers' games prior to his illness.
The 29-year-old's involvement on defense ramped up from Weeks 6 through 8, as he logged a total of 91 snaps on that side of the ball during that stretch. Holcomb has also played a vital role across multiple units on special teams for Pittsburgh and has played 38 percent of the team's snaps in that facet of the game.
He has recorded 25 tackles with a forced fumble on the year while also making three starts. Holcomb, who agreed to a pay cut in the offseason, is set to become a free agent after the current campaign ends.
How Pittsburgh's LB Corps Shapes Up in Holcomb's Absence
As was the case without Holcomb against the Colts, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen should remain on the field for a vast majority of the entire contest vs. the Chargers. The former played 66 snaps last week while the latter garnered 75, and considering the defense turned in its performance of the campaign, Pittsburgh has no reason to move away from that formula.
Malik Harrison, who was activated off the reserve/injured list ahead of the matchup against Indianapolis, saw the field for 22 defensive reps while also earning nine snaps on special teams.
Seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener, per usual, didn't play any snaps on defense against the Colts while logging 18 reps on special teams. Mark Robinson was also called up from the practice squad for the game.
