Steelers' Calvin Austin Takes Huge Injury Step

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking pretty good heading into their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. As they finish their first practice of the week, the team announced one key player is back in uniform.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III missed the team's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns because of a hamstring injury, but was "optimistic" to return in Week 18, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Well, Austin is back. The Steelers' starter was on the practice field as a XXXX participant, signalling that the team should expect him in the lineup against the Ravens.

Along with Austin, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), guard Isaac Seumalo (tricep), cornerbacks James Pierre (calf) and Brandin Echols (groin) and inside linebacker Malik Harrison (bone bruise) were also on the practice field for the Steelers to start the week. All players either missed the team's last game or were injured in Week 17.

Steelers Need Calvin Austin Back

The Steelers desperately need Austin back in the rotation at wide receiver. In their one game without him or DK Metcalf, the team scored just six points and struggled to get anything going in the passing game.

Austin's return means the Steelers get at least one of their starters back. Metcalf remains suspended for an altercation with a fan during the team's Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions, meaning Austin will need to operate as their top pass-catcher for the regular season finale.

Behind Austin will be Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both started in place of Austin and Metcalf last week. Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson will also be available, although Wilson has been inactive three out of the last four games.

Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith will likely be heavily involved in the passing attack for the Steelers without Metcalf. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell will be as well.

Steelers Playoff Implications

This is a do-or-die situation for the black and gold.

In a home game against their biggest rivals, the Steelers can decide their fate. If they win, they claim the AFC North title and head into the postseason with a home game. If they lose, they end their season with a two-game losing streak and no chance at a Super Bowl run.

Having Austin back will certainly help their attack through the air, but with multiple names to watch on the injury report, Pittsburgh is hoping to have everyone healthy by kickoff in Week 18.

