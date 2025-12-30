Steelers Could Get Offensive and Defensive Boost Before Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the most important game of the season, as they host the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers must win this game, or end in a tie, otherwise the Ravens will win the AFC North Division Title and make the postseason.

Pittsburgh is coming off a terrible, 13-6 road defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and need anything that will help them against Baltimore.

Luckily for them, they could back many players who missed out vs. the Browns for that final matchup with the Ravens.

Steelers May Have Many Defensive Players Back vs. Ravens

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke at his weekly press conference and announced that there are a few players who could return vs. the Ravens.

The most important news was that Tomlin is "optimistic that outside linebacker/edge rusher T.J. Watt could play vs. Baltimore. Watt has missed the past three games after undergoing surgery on his lung

Tomlin also said that Watt doesn't have to practice fully to come back and play in the regular season finale.

Cornerback James Pierre may play vs. the Ravens as well and bolster the Steelers secondary. Pierre has missed the past three games with a calf injury he sustained in the 27-22 road win over the Ravens in Week 14.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) celebrates with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pierre has started four of the 13 games he's played for the Steelers this season, making 28 tackles (12 solo), a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, 11 passes defended and an interception.

Fellow cornerback Brandin Echols also has a chance to return for this contest. Echols suffered a groin injury vs. the Lions and missed out vs. Browns.

Echols has had a solid first season with the Steelers, making 48 tackles (34 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, six passes defended and two interceptions.

Linebacker Malik Harrison also suffered a bone bruise in the Steelers loss to the Browns. Tomlin said that "may limit" Harrison in practice early on, but they're also optimistic about him playing.

Harrison has played in the past nine games after suffering a knee injury in the season opener. He has made 36 tackles (22 solo) and two tackles for loss in eight starts, with 10 games played.

Two Potential Offensive Returners vs. Baltimore

The Steelers have two players on offense who may return vs. the Ravens and play a big role in guard Isaac Seumalo and wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

Seumalo has missed out the past two games with a tricep injury, which he suffered in the 28-15 home win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. He has started the 13 games he's played this season for the Steelers at left guard.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Austin has dealt with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the 29-24 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16, which kept him out from practicing last week before the Browns loss.

He has 28 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns, with less production than last season when he played all 17 games.

