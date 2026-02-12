PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have interest in all of the top quarterback options heading into 2026, but is the top free agent a legitimate candidate?

The Steelers’ plan at quarterback is a mystery as the new league year is about to begin. Under new head coach Mike McCarthy, there is optimism that they can identify and develop their next franchise QB. Some believe it’s second-year player Will Howard, while some feel like an outside option is their best bet.

One player that keeps being thrown around is free agent candidate Malik Willis. After impressing with the Green Bay Packers, he’s the top player at his position and naturally is being linked to the Steelers. Even with an exciting update from an NFL writer, there is a very low likelihood that they bring Willis in this offseason.

Steelers 1 of 4 Teams Interested

According to NFL writer Jason La Canfora, the Steelers are one of the top teams in the Willis sweepstakes. In a recent article he penned for SportsBoom, he broke down the situation and outlined Pittsburgh and several other landing spots.

"While at least four teams are expected to express interest in the free-agent quarterback, including the Steelers, there is already growing buzz in the industry that the Browns and Dolphins are particularly keen on the emerging talent," he wrote.

La Canfora also mentioned the Arizona Cardinals as another destination to monitor, depending on how quickly they can move on from Kyler Murray.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Why the Steelers Are Still Not Favorites

While it makes sense for the team to kick tires on Willis, the Steelers are still far from the favorites to land him.

This is for multiple reasons. The first is that there have been little rumblings within the organization that he is a realistic option for McCarthy. The new head coach likely would prefer Howard or Rodgers to Willis.

The second is that the market demand could force the Steelers to back off. While they have ample salary cap space, they are seeking to improve multiple key positions in addition to quarterback. With holes at left tackle, wide receiver, running back, nose tackle, middle linebacker, cornerback and safety, the organization is likely to invest a majority of its salary cap space addressing these flaws.

Meanwhile, Willis is likely to sign a deal that pays him somewhere between $15 and $20 million per season. The Steelers would love to add a player like Willis to their QB room, but with so many needs and only so much money to use, the organization will be forced to pass.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers