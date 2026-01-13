Steelers Safety Injured Against Texans

PITTSBURGH -- In a heated matchup with the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to veteran safety Chuck Clark at the starting safety position. The 30-year-old defensive back is in his first season with the organization, and he's been an important piece of the secondary rotation since signing in Pittsburgh.

Through the first half of the game, Clark was a key piece of a stingy Steelers defense. The group created two turnovers in the first two quarters as they made life difficult for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

But during the Steelers' final defensive stand of the first half, they suffered their first injury of the game. As Clark and cornerback Brandin Echols went toward the intended receiver on a play, the two Steelers defenders collided. Immediately after the play, Clark needed tended to by the team medical staff and was assisted off the field.

Clark was then taken to the blue medical tent on the Steelers' sidelines for further evaluation.

Steelers' Plan Without Clark

Without Clark in the game, the safety rotation goes down to a tandem. Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey has occupied the other starting safety position and is now joined by Kyle Dugger. Dugger was a last-minute addition from the New England Patriots before this season's trade deadline.

In the immediate weeks after his acquisition, Dugger was starter and played the majority of the snaps. As the Steelers have fought through the end of their regular season schedule, he began to concede snaps to Clark.

That led to Clark getting the starting nod in the Wild Card contest against the Texans. Now that Clark is injured, Dugger will be counted on to provide that stability alongside Ramsey on the back end.

Clark's First Year in Pittsburgh

Before joining the Steelers, Clark played seven seasons in the NFL. He played six of those with the Baltimore Ravens, which is how the franchise knew him so well.

In 15 games this season, Clark has been a solid addition to the defense. He's recorded 51 tackles, 31 of which were individual. He also forced a fumble and defended three passes in coverage.

Without Clark available, that leaves players like D'Shawn Jamison and Jabrill Peppers as the remaining safeties available on the bench. Both have been exclusively special teams players during the regular season, so it would be a further step back if Dugger can't play the bulk of the snaps.

