Steelers' Jalen Ramsey Ejected After Punching Ja'Marr Chase
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have their star defensive back during the final quarter of their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After getting into an altercation with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, safety Jalen Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch and receiving a personal foul.
Ramsey and Chase were at each other's throat throughout the game, with Ramsey earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty shortly before his second one. After the two got into another altercation on the same drive, Ramsey threw a punch at Chase, resulting in the entire defense and most of the offense trying to break up a fight between the two sides.
As Ramsey was being escorted off the field, he continued to yell at Bengals players and Chase. He was held back by both coaches and players and he moved toward the tunnel, leaving the stadium.
Fans chanted "Let him go" as he was being escorted to the locker room.
Without Ramsey in the game, the Steelers were limited at cornerback. Ramsey and Kyle Dugger have become the starting safeties for Pittsburgh, but with Brandin Echols leaving the game early due to an ankle injury and Darius Slay missing the game with a concussion, Pittsburgh finished the game with just three active cornerbacks and three active safeties.
The Steelers held a 20-9 lead over the Bengals when Ramsey was ejected. He had four tackles and played the entire game at safety up until that point.
Chuck Clark replaced Ramsey after the ejection. Jabrill Peppers is the remaining safety on the bench.
Steelers AFC North Fight
The Steelers are fighting to remain top dogs in the AFC North, barely holding a lead over the Baltimore Ravens. With a win over the Bengals, they'd move to 6-4 and continue to remain top of the division, but have two games against both the Cleveland Browns and Ravens coming up.
Ramsey's punch could lead to even more discipline from the NFL. If the league decides the fight is worth missing more time, they could suspend him for at least a game. That would mean he'd miss the team's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.
