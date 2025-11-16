Video Shows Ja'Marr Chase Spitting on Steelers' Jalen Ramsey
Tempers flared between Jalen Ramsey and Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to the former's ejection after he threw a punch at the latter.
After the game, Ramsey told reporters that he went to the lengths that he did only after Chase spit on him. While Chase was not ejected, a video posted by FOX 19's Austin Briski that has come to light following the contest appears to back up Ramsey's story.
The only discipline Chase has faced thus far was an unsportsmanlike penalty that offset with Ramsey's, but with the NFL set to investigate the incident, that could soon change.
What Ramsey and Chase Said After The Game
Ramsey stated that as soon as Chase spit on him, the importance of the game more or less went out the window.
"He spit on me, so it's up," Ramsey said. "I don't give a [expletive] about football after that, respectfully."
He went on to state that officials warned the two players after they began to go at it a play before Ramsey was ejected.
"He snatched my mouthpiece off my facemask, and that's when I pushed his facemask... that was just a little scuffle," Ramsey said. "But the refs told us right there lie, 'Aye y'all, chill, no more of this'... as soon as he spit, it was [expletive] that."
Chase, meanwhile, vehemently denied Ramsey's accusation.
"I didn't spit on nobody," he said.
As seen in the video above, though, Chase's comments aren't backed up by the footage.
Referee Speaks on Altercation
Referee Bill Vinovich spoke with pool reporter Brian Batko from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after the game, and he stated that the officiating crew did not witness Chase spitting on Ramsey in the moment.
"No. Obviously, we did not. We did not see anything that rose to that level at all," Vinovich said, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Possible Discipline
Should the NFL's investigation prove that Chase did in fact spit on Ramsey, the possibility for a suspension exists.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected at the start of the team's Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys for spitting at Dak Prescott, but he only avoided a suspension due to the ejection.
Ramsey may not be out of the clear either, as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne was suspended for punching Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 10, so he may face that same fate depending on the results of the investigation.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!