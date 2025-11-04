Ranking Steelers Top 3 Trade Deadline Targets
With just hours to go before the trade deadline, it's now or never for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Perhaps the Steelers could look to make another move on the defensive side of the ball after landing safety Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots last week, but wide receiver remains their primary need for the Steelers even after signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated that Jakobi Meyers, Jaylen Waddle and Rashid Shaheed are the top three names to watch at the position with Pittsburgh in mind.
With that in mind, let's rank them based on their fits and how much they'd help improve the Steelers' offense.
3. Jakobi Meyers
Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders before the season began while seeking a new contract, but his wishes weren't granted at that time.
The 28-year-old has maintained his desire to be sent elsewhere before reaching free agency in the offseason, and with the Raiders sitting at 2-6, there's no reason for them not to move him and pick up a draft pick or two.
Meyers is coming off the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career last year, and he has recorded 352 yards on 33 catches in seven games this season.
A possession receiver with strong hands who can win in all areas of the field, Meyers would be an incredibly useful and valuable No. 2 option on the outside next to DK Metcalf.
He's been super consistent during his time in the NFL, posting 800 or more yards in each of the past four full campaigns, but Meyers isn't as explosive or as much of a potential game-breaker as Shaheed and Waddle are, which is why he ranks at the bottom amongst that trio.
2. Rashid Shaheed
Though Chris Olave has become a popular name in trade rumors this year, the New Orleans Saints may be more willing to trade Shaheed before he reaches free agency next offseason, and he'd make for an excellent addition to the Steelers' offense.
He's on pace for his best offensive season with 499 yards and four touchdowns on 44 catches across nine contests, and he's always a big play waiting to happen due to his otherworldly speed.
Shaheed's inside-out versatility would be a huge asset for Pittsburgh next to Metcalf and Calvin Austin III at receiver, and he'd bring a kind of dynamic element to the offense that they haven't had in quite some time.
1. Jaylen Waddle
The Miami Dolphins were reportedly reluctant to trading Waddle for most of the season, but after firing general manager Chris Grier last week, it appears they could at least consider moving him for the right offer.
The asking price is still rather astronomical, as ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the organization is looking for a first-round pick plus other assets in any deal involving Waddle, but maybe they'll lower their demands as the deadline gets closer.
Waddle is under contract through 2028 and is guaranteed just over $16 million in salary for the 2026 campaign, but the Dolphins or whatever team acquires the 26-year-old could release him with a post-June 1 designation and save right around $27 million in cap space during the 2027 offseason, perOver the Cap.
He has turned in three 1,000-yard seasons throughout his career and could do so again this season, as he's sitting at 586 yards on 41 receptions over nine games.
Waddle is a speedster much like Shaheed, but he's also a more refined all-around receiver who would immediately form one of the league's top duos with Metcalf should Pittsburgh find a way to land him.
