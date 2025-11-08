Steelers Bring Back Just-Released Defender
PITTSBURGH — After being released days before, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing a former third-round pick back to the organization. The team recently announced that they released defensive end DeMarvin Leal ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s already back with the team’s practice squad.
The Steelers made a series of moves ahead of their contest with the Chargers, elevating two players to the active roster. With spots now available on the practice squad, the organization announced that they re-signed Leal to the p-squad.
Up-and-Down Career of Leal
It’s been a rocky road for Leal’s NFL and Steelers career. He entered the organization with high expectations after the Steelers picked him in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. A tall and rangy DE with tons of athleticism, the hope was that he could develop into a Bud Dupree-type of edge rusher.
Entering year four of his NFL career, he’s yet to become that starter-level player for the Steelers’ defense. He’s appeared in 31 total games, highlighted by 12 games played during the 2023 campaign.
As a rotational player and backup, he’s fared well. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he played in 23 games total and recorded 29 total tackles.
The issue has been he’s more of a 4-3 pass rusher than a 3-4 edge. That issue becomes very clear with his lack of pass coverage skills. Because of that, he’s failed to gain the trust and reach the consistency demanded of the edge rusher position in Pittsburgh.
Impact to Defensive Group
It’s clear that the Steelers value Leal, even if his role on the 53-man roster has diminished over the past two seasons. Working in that outside linebacker group during training camp this past summer, he quickly fell below the likes of Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer.
He now works as one of the scout team’s defensive specialists. He’s able to provide the Steelers offense with valuable preparation and work against the prototypical defensive end they see in competition. The majority of organizations utilize a 4-3 base defense, and they deploy athletic and long defensive ends like Leal.
Will Leal be elevated to the active roster any time soon? Barring injuries, it’s unlikely. The team released him to make room for newly signed defensive tackle Broderic Martin-Rhodes, showing they have no plans to use him on the active roster unless they absolute need him to. That doesn’t mean he is unable to provide value to the organization, and the Steelers are giving him another chance as they re-signed him to the practice squad.
