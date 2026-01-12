Steelers Could Add Another Slept-On RB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two running backs many across the NFL have been overlooking. They may be hoping both Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell return in 2026, but if they need to add to the room, one former general manager has an idea.

Former Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon believes there's another name the Steelers could go after in the offseason. Re-joining offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was his head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, Carthon is pitching that Tyler Allgeier heads to the AFC North in free agency.

"If I was Tyler Allgeier, I'd be looking to go somewhere else and I'd be looking to find out where Arthur Smith is gonna be," Carthon said on CBS Sports. "Cause he was an Arthur Smith favorite. He had a thousand yards rushing when Arthur Smith was the head coach there.

"So if Arthur Smith stays in Pittsburgh, I'd be making my way to Pittsburgh to be the guy there if I was Tyler Allgeier."

During their time together in Atlanta, Allgeier had his best season in the NFL, rushing for 1,035 yards in 2022 while splitting time with Cordarrelle Patterson.

Another RB in Pittsburgh?

The Steelers don't really need another running back, but may be open to boosting their offense any way possible in the offseason. Their first priority will likely be retaining Gainwell, who was named Team MVP this season. Second, would be a name like Allgeier to join with Warren.

They also have Kaleb Johnson to consider. The third-round pick has only touched the ball 28 times for 69 yards as a rookie as has found himself as a healthy scratch the last three weeks.

Still, the team has high hopes for Johnson's future, which could mean he remains in the mix moving forward. A decision that could stop them from looking outside the roster for another running back.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Still, Allgeier is just 25-years-old and remains one of the most over-looked and under utilized running backs in the NFL. Much like Warren was behind Najee Harris, Allgeier is likely a starter in the NFL, but is stuck behind a name much bigger than his own.

So, maybe the Steelers would take a shot on him. They've added plenty of Arthur Smith names before with Patterson and Jonnu Smith, and have not been shy about bringing in familiar faces to their team in the past.

Depending on what Gainwell's decision is, Allgeier could be an option. And even if Gainwell returns, maybe the Steelers are open to an even more dominant backfield.

