Steelers Could Bring Back TE on Cheap Deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers only have two tight ends who played on their roster last season. After releasing Jonnu Smith and losing Connor Heyward in free agency, the team has just Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington expected to make the active roster.

That could change, though.

What if the Steelers could bring back a familiar face? A veteran who they hoped would play a major role in their offense last season, and could return in a smaller role but offer big-time upside as a third tight end in 2026.

When the Steelers released Jonnu Smith the belief was that he'd instantly become one of the top names on the free agent market. He remains there today, with little signs of signing elsewhere and a shrinking need for starters across the league.

At the same time, the Steelers don't have many options remaining to sign a third tight end. And while Washington and Freiermuth will be their top two options, they almost always bring three players onto the roster at the position.

Their best options outside of Smith may be David Njoku, Robert Tonyan Jr., Ian Thomas or Will Dissly.

That leaves Smith without much of a market and the Steelers with limited options to replace Heyward and Smith.

What Does a Smith Contract Look Like in Pittsburgh?

Spotract has Smith's estimated market value as $7.3 million in 2026. While that may not be too far fetched, it's a little high.

What Smith likely goes for is in the range of $3 million to $5 million on a one-year prove-it deal. This gives the 30-year-old an opportunity to bounce back after a bad year in Pittsburgh before signing what is likely his last few contracts before retirement.

It's hard to see the Steelers going above that number, but it is the range they could stay in for their third tight end.

Jonnu Smith's Role With Steelers

Freiermuth is expected to take a significant step forward after being pushed back behind Smith last season. Washington is coming off a broken forearm but is still viewed as the No. 2 and expected to be a contributor in many different scenarios as he seeks a big year before signing a new contract either in Pittsburgh or free agency.

That leaves Smith as the No. 3. But it may not be your traditional third option.

Smith has an NFL career worth talking about and could return to the Steelers being a sneaky option to expand Pittsburgh's offense. They could go three tight end sets and look to pass, utilize him in the backfield as a blocker and runner, and would easily be the NFL's best backup plan if an injury were to happen.

Smith returning makes sense for the Steelers. If a deal elsewhere doesn't happen, it makes sense for him as well. And it's certainly a scenario both sides should consider.

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