Steelers' Darnell Washington Leaves Game With Injury

Another skill position player is now out for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Darnell Washington, who appeared to be grimacing after his pair of catches early in the team's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, has been taken to the locker room during the second quarter.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten went on to state that Washington is out for the remainder of the game with a forearm injury.

#Steelers Darnell Washington is questionable to return with a forearm injury. Came running off the field after the field goal attempt holding his arm — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) December 28, 2025

Washington's 2025 Season

Washington was more or less the clear No. 3 option at tight end from a receiving perspective entering the season behind Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, who arrived alongside Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in June.

The 2023 third-round pick had 261 yards and a touchdown on 26 catches over his first two years in the league, but his numbers have taken a significant leap so far this season.

Washington, who has become one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets, came into this week with the fourth-most receiving yards on the team with 349 to go alongside a touchdown across 29 receptions.

At 300-plus pounds, Washington has imposed his will in the open field while remaining an elite blocker at tight end and becoming an indispensable part of the Steelers' offense.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) rushes and is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers' Offensive Absences

Washington's injury couldn't have come at a worse time, however, as Pittsburgh is already operating at a deficit when it comes to its available skill position players.

While both Freiermuth and Smith are active and healthy at tight end, the Steelers' number of viable pass catchers has continued to dwindle.

DK Metcalf isn't eligible to return until the playoffs, if the team does in fact clinch the AFC North, after being handed a two-game suspension stemming from a fan altercation at Ford Field during Pittsburgh's Week 16 bout with the Detroit Lions.

Calvin Austin III is also inactive for today's game with a hamstring injury, meaning that the Steelers are currently without three of their top weapons in the passing game now that Washington is sidelined for the time being.

Kenneth Gainwell, who has been a revelation for Pittsburgh both on the ground and through the air, is still active, as is Jaylen Warren out of the backfield, and the team may have to continue relying heavily on them considering the current situation at wide receiver

With Metcalf and Austin out, the likes of Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Scotty Miller will be counted on to pick up the slack, and the pressure on them has ramped up even further now that Washington is dealing with an injury.

