Steelers Could Lose Carnell Tate to AFC North Rival

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent plenty of time scouting the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospects, and there's a growing belief they'll target the position with their first pick at No. 21.

The top name on the board for many teams is Ohio State's Carnell Tate. The National Champion and former teammate of Will Howard met with the Steelers at the NFL Combine and he's certainly near the top fo their top prospects.

They may lose him to an AFC North rival, though, which brings up the question of who they'll target next.

Diving into the 2026 NFL Draft buzz, ESPN's Field Yates predicted that the Cleveland Browns will take Tate at pick No. 6 in the NFL Draft, ruining Pittsburgh's chances early.

"In an unpredictable draft, Tate is one of the surer prospects. The field-stretching wideout is an excellent route runner who dropped just one pass in 2025. Simply put, the Browns need his offensive firepower," Yates writes.

Where the Steelers Go Next

The Steelers really like Tate. If he's not first on their board at the position, he's second. A good route runner with elite hands, decent speed and freakish athleticism, it's hard to ignore Tate in the draft process.

But there is a small belief floating around the NFL that Tate could slide out of the top 10. If that happens, don't rule out the Steelers making a move, though it's not certain.

That doesn't happen if the Browns take him at six, though. From there, they'll need to pivot to other options at No. 21.

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and USC's Makai Lemon top many people's lists as the next two prospects at the position. Washington's Denzel Boston may be a favorite for the Steelers as well, though. The 6-foot-4 wideout finished his college career with two 800-yard seasons and 20 touchdowns and is set to meet in Pittsburgh for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. is also a name to watch coming off a National Championship run and working under Curt Signetti, who's brother, Frank Signetti Jr., was just hired by the Steelers.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

They could look at other positions like offensive line or defensive tackle, and have shown some interest in inside linebacker with names like CJ Allen and Jacob Rodriguez.

Wide receiver feels like the favorite even if Tate is gone, though. This team just looks ready to add another star pass catcher to their arsenal for 2026.

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