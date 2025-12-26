Steelers Could Lose Star Defender to Illness vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their Week 17 contest with a shorthanded lineup. The defensive side of the ball is decimated, with starting linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerbacks James Pierre and Brandin Echols already ruled out.

Things continue to look troubling for the Steelers' secondary. Starting safety and former All-Pro defender Jalen Ramsey has missed two consecutive practices due to an illness. Because of his ailment, he's been ruled as questionable for their upcoming contest against the Cleveland Browns.

If Ramsey can't go, this will be the first game of the season he misses. He was injured during the team's Week 4 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, but he was able to use the bye week to recover and keep him active all season long.

Impact on Steelers' Defense

The Steelers are hopeful that Ramsey can play, but they have already made contingency plans for him not being available. It's been a season of next-man-up for the organization, and the defense has consistently had to pivot to alternatives.

The team is in that process once again for Week 17. The team already stated that practice squad defender D'Shawn Jamison will see time in the slot. It will be his first game action with the Steelers this season, and his first regular-season NFL action since the 2023 season. He was an impressive player during training camp and the preseasons, but now gets the chance to prove his worth as they try to claim the AFC North division title.

In addition, the team announced the signing of 30-year-old cornerback Tre Flowers. The 6'3" corner spent time with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Steelers and has over 90 games of NFL experience. He should also see snaps immediately with the secondary needing players.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What Steelers Will Miss

Ramsey's been a huge addition for the Steelers' defense this season. His mentality on and off the field has drastically shifted the locker room in Pittsburgh.

On the field, he's an absolute dog. He tackles with authority, is still a ball hawk and has added sacking the quarterback to his repertoire this season.

Replacing that production will be key. The defense has already been one of the top takeaway teams in the NFL. Their +9 turnover differential is one of the best in the league, but that will be challenged without Ramsey on the field.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers