Steelers' Jalen Ramsey Calls Out Ja'Marr Chase for Spitting
As the Pittsburgh Steelers worked towards securing their Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jalen Ramsey was ejected after throwing a punch at Ja'Marr Chase.
During his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that he didn't get an explanation from Ramsey after he was disqualified and stated that he simply has to be smarter in those types of situations.
"I didn't need any," Tomlin said. "It doesn't matter. We gotta be smarter. We gotta stay in football games as individuals."
What Led to Ramsey and Chase's Exchange
Following a first-down run by Kendall Milton with right around 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Ramsey and Chase were standing face-to-face and engaging in a heated conversation before the former took a swipe at the latter.
Chase was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty, which offset with Ramsey's infraction of the same variety, but only the latter was ejected from the contest.
In the locker room after the Steelers won by a score of 34-12, Ramsey told reporters that he only swung at Chase after he spit on him.
"He spit on me, so it's up," Ramsey said. "I don't give a [expletive] about football after that, respectfully."
Ramsey added that tempers began flaring with Chase the play before he was ejected after the latter took his mouthpiece, which led to a warning from officials before the inciting incident.
"He snatched my mouthpiece off my facemask, and that's when I pushed his facemask... that was just a little scuffle," Ramsey said. "But the refs told us right there lie, 'Aye y'all, chill, no more of this'... as soon as he spit, it was [expletive] that."
Ramsey added that he's sure the NFL will look into what occurred and also that he's positive they'll get to the bottom of what happened due to the abundance of cameras and footage, which he believes will match his story.
Potential League Discipline
It's possible that the league could look into disciplining both Ramsey and Chase based on what their investigation finds.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne was suspended for one game after punching Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St.Brown during Week 10. Ramsey's swing at Chase wasn't quite as forceful, but whether or not that matters to the NFL in this case is still up for interpretation.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the beginning of their Week 1 matchup, and he avoided a suspension due to the fact that his ejection technically counted as one.
Since Chase was not ejected, it's certainly possible that he could be suspended if Ramsey's account of their encounter is deemed accurate.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!