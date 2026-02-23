Steelers Could Make Pitt LB Their Next Starting Safety

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have nearly limitless possibilities when it comes to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft that they will be hosting on the North Shore.

One of the positions the Steelers could seek to address is their secondary, after the Steelers previous season featured a disappointing performance from their safeties and cornerbacks.

With that in consideration, the Steelers may be able to make a franchise-changing move if they pursue former Pitt Panther Kyle Louis.

During his time at Pitt, Louis earned First Team All-American honors in 2024 and All-ACC honors in both 2024 and 2025, earning first-team and second-team honors respectively. Louis is an elite athlete and one of the best ball-hawks in the draft at any position. On the other hand, he is short for the linebacker position, coming in at 6'1.

Due to that, Louis has been projected by draft experts to be a safety instead of a linebacker. Both Bucky Brooks and Mel Kiper Jr. believe he is a top safety, with both of them listing him as a top-five safety in the class.

Louis' projections have been all over and should become clearer when the combine ends next week. Despite that, many of the projections have had Louis near the third round, within the 70-90 pick range.

How Does This Benefit the Steelers?

Louis' unique situation could work out quite well for the Steelers. First, the Steelers need someone who can play safety, as it has become clear they cannot rely on just Jalen Ramsey to play the position. Especially as he ages, going for a player like Louis could add a franchise piece to a room that lacks a franchise player at this point in time.

Additionally, the Steelers currently have one pick in the second round, two picks in the third round, and one pick in the fourth round, more or less covering the range that Louis will fall in, making it quite possible that they land him if they desire it. This does not, however, include any compensatory selections that the team may officially receive during the spring owners' meetings. They are currently expected to land four.

Louis has drawn comparisons to players like Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, and the Steelers cannot afford to miss on players of that pedigree. While there are questions about his game, Louis seems to be a player the Steelers would certainly benefit from adding in the upcoming draft.

