Steelers Could Have Surprising Addition to Pro Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a surprising addition to this year‘s Pro Bowl roster. The organization sent just three players to the Pro Bowl when the NFL shared the initial rosters, but it appears that one other Steelers player could earn a trip to the annual All-Star festivities

Steelers special teams ace and tush push general Connor Heyward is enjoying his most productive season across the offense and special teams. A gadget player in Arthur Smith's offense, he's picked up both a receiving and rushing touchdown in the first 15 games. He also plays a key role in all special teams situations.

According to Heyward's representation, Priority Sports, he's been named an alternate for the AFC's Pro Bowl roster. Listed as a fullback in the voting, he received the sixth-most, but was not named to the original roster. However, he could have the chance to go if the player selected, Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard, is unable to participate.

Tush Push Specialist

Like many teams in the NFL, the Steelers have adopted their own version of the tush push in short yardage situations. Heyward is the man under center in these scenarios, and the Steelers have found a ton of success with this play and formation. Heyward himself has accounted for eight first downs this season and the Steelers have converted on 11 of 18 fourth-down conversion attempts. Their 61.1% success rate is the 9th-best in the NFL this season.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) congratulates tight end Connor Heyward (83) on his fumble recovery against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Superior Heyward?

With Connor's naming as an alternate, he currently has some major bragging rights over his older brother and Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. One of the anchors and leaders on defense, Cam has had an excellent season in his own right. He could easily be considered a snub from this year's Pro Bowl group.

Regardless, his baby brother can hold a little bit over him as he is set to represent the Steelers at the Pro Bowl and not him. It's sure to make for some playful ribbing and joking between the Heyward brothers. Connor now needs just six more appearances to tie Cam's total of seven Pro Bowl appearances.

Defying the Odds

A Pro Bowl nomination cements how much the younger Heyward has defied the odds. A fifth-round pick out of Michigan State, his projections to the NFL were overshadowed by the fact that he was Cam's little brother. 31 other teams passed on him, and many accuse the Steelers of only taking him because of his last name.

Four years into his NFL career, and that couldn't be further from the truth. Heyward's become an indispensable part of the Steelers' roster and is their second-most important player on special teams, right alongside fellow Pro Bowler Ben Skowronek. He's a deserving candidate to be an alternate for the AFC this season.

