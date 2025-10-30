Steelers Could Trade Super Bowl-Winning CB at Deadline
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is in a tough situation. The group is one of the worst statistical groups in the NFL this season, and with less than a week until the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, options for improvement are few and hard to come by.
Despite the need for more defensive help, the Steelers might move on from one of their Super Bowl-winning cornerbacks. Veteran defensive back Darius Slay is in his first season in Pittsburgh, but his play over recent weeks has him on the outside looking in. In a recent article from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, she listed Slay as a player who could be on the move before the deadline.
”He was part of the Steelers' secondary overhaul in the offseason, but he hasn't panned out,” she wrote. ”Slay, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles a year ago, has been a significant part of recurring issues like missed tackles, miscommunication and being out of position. Against the Packers this past Sunday, Slay was replaced by Brandin Echols at times in the second half.”
Missing Tackles
As Pryor points out, the Steelers have a problem making tackles this season. Slay is no exception. In fact, he’s been one of the leading culprits.
Over the last three games, Slay has missed at least one tackle per game. The lowlight of this streak came in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he was counted for three missed tackles. On the season, he’s credited with seven missed tackles.
Liability in Pass Coverage
That Week 7 contest exposed more than just his tackling concerns. Slay has struggled in pass coverage as well, and that was on full display against the Bengals.
The Bengals quickly discovered that Slay struggled in man-to-man coverage, but they kept trotting him out there. Joe Flacco and the Bengals offense thrived against Slay. In pass coverage, the Bengals went at Slay seven times. He allowed six receptions for 80 yards, 30 of those came after the catch.
Making matters worse is that he isn’t adding any positive plays to balance these out. He has one pass breakup over the last three games and has just three passes defended this season. He’s showing that he has regressed in nearly every facet, and it’s costing the Steelers’ already struggled defense.
If the Steelers are looking to make further improvements, perhaps they should try addition by subtraction. The defense needs to be better, especially in pass defense. To reach that next level, they may need to move on from their veteran cornerback.
