Steelers in Danger of Losing Rising Coach to Vikings

Mike McCarthy may soon have yet another spot to fill on his staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers after officially being introduced as the team's next head coach this week.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that while McCarthy may be intending on keeping defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander around as one of the few carryovers from Mike Tomlin's tenure, he could have his sights set on heading to the Minnesota Vikings under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who interviewed for Pittsburgh's head coaching vacancy.

"McCarthy could also target secondary coach Gerald Alexander as a coach to retain, but he's expected to have interest in joining Brian Flores' defensive staff in Minnesota, sources told ESPN," Pryor wrote.

Alexander's Connection to Flores and Patrick Graham

Alexander was the Miami Dolphins' defensive backs coach in 2020 and 2021 while Flores served as the franchise's head coach. Additionally, the former was an assistant defensive backs coach for Pittsburgh in 2022 while the latter was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the team that year, so perhaps the link between the two will lead Alexander to ditch his post with the Steelers and head to the NFC North.

On that same note, though, Alexander has prior experience working under Patrick Graham, who Pittsburgh just hired as its new defensive coordinator.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the 2023 campaign, Alexander was hired away from the Steelers to become the Las Vegas Raiders' safeties coach under Graham, who held down the fort as the franchise's defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2025.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac had previously stated that Alexander was expected to be one of three assistants from Tomlin's staff that McCarthy would keep around alongside quarterbacks coach Tom Arth and linebackers coach Scott McCurley.

It's unclear what title Alexander would assume with the Vikings should he pursue an opportunity with the team. Operating under the assumption that he's still under contract with the Steelers, though, they'd have the right to stop it if it were to be considered a lateral move.

Pittsburgh wouldn't be able to prevent Alexander from leaving if Minnesota were to hand him a promotion, however, and it's also possible that the organization could let him leave without interferring.

Alexander's Second Steelers Stint

After opting not to renew Grady Brown's contract last offseason, who later became the New Orleans Saints' cornerbacks coach, the Steelers poached Alexander from Las Vegas and made him their defensive backs coach.

Though Pittsburgh allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league this past season, both Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre turned in the best years of their respective careers while Brandin Echols outplayed the two-year, $6 million contract he signed with the team in free agency last March.

