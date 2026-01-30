Steelers Could Have Three Former Packers QBs in 2026

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of making major personnel moves since the hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy.

With that in mind, they were recently reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN to be interviewing New Orleans Saints quarterback coach Scott Tolzien for their vacant offensive coordinator position, which offers an interesting possibility when it comes to personnel.

The Steelers have notified the Saints that they plan to interview assistant Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator, per sources.



Tolzien was a Mike McCarthy quarterback in Green Bay and assistant in Dallas. He coached Saints quarterbacks Tyler Shough this year. pic.twitter.com/Yq46lNquAW — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Packers QBs Everywhere

If the Steelers decide to go ahead with Tolzien as their offensive coordinator of the future, he could become the third former quarterback to play for the Green Bay Packers to be on the Steelers payroll, assuming McCarthy gets veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to re-sign with the team. McCarthy announced that he will be retaining quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, who was a quarterback for the Packers as well.

Tolzien was a quarterback for the Packers for three seasons, where he appeared in six games and started one between 2013 and 2015. Following his retirement from playing in 2017, Tolzien was hired by his alma mater, Wisconsin, to be an analyst for the 2019 college football season.

He then coached under McCarthy in Dallas as a coaching assistant between 2020 and 2022 before receiving a promotional to quarterbacks coach under McCarthy for 2023 and 2024. Then, he spent one season as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints, coaching suprise standout Tyler Shough in his rookie season.

Arth signed with the Packers in 2006 but never made the active roster.

McCarthy would not be the first person associated with the Packers to want to "go with my guys". Rodgers seemed to act as a quasi GM as the quarterback of the New York Jets, bringing players like Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard to the team despite flaws in their respective games.

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Allen Lazard of the Jets scored a TD in the first half on a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCarthy has already shown an inclination to go with familiarity as it comes to the search for his coaching staff. The team recently hired Ramon Chinyoung, McCarthy's former assistant offensive line coach, to be the running backs coach for the Steelers for 2026. Additionally, Patrick Graham was hired to be the defensive coordinator, and spent 2018 with Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

It's not clear whether the moves to go with McCarthy's former colleagues will pay off, as much of them have not been around the coach in a couple seasons. Tolzien, however, was with McCarthy recently and should provide a new spark to a Steelers offense in desperate need of one if he does get hired by the new staff.

