Steelers Hire New Defensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- After days of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially have a new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

In the week since the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, the organization has moved swiftly. McCarthy has been hard at work assembling his staff, with positions like offensive line coach, wide receivers coach and running back coach already filled.

Steelers On SI previously reported that the team was set to hire former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same role in Pittsburgh. That hiring has become official, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I am told this contract is now “signed,” per league source. #Steelers https://t.co/IVVYtCrWt2 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 30, 2026

What Graham Brings to Steelers

The 47-year-old defensive coordinator brings over 15 years of NFL experience to the Steelers' defense. He began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots in 2009, when Bill Belichek hired him to his staff as a defensive assistant. With the Pats, he went on to hold other positions like defensive line coach and linebackers coach before joining the New York Giants as their defensive backs coach in 2017.

This will be Graham's fourth stint as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. His first opportunity came with the Miami Dolphins under Brian Flores. He worked in that role for a single season before returning to the Giants to be their DC and assistant head coach. After one season in New York, he was hired by the Raiders, where he's spent the past few seasons.

As a DC, Graham has earned a reputation for maximizing impact from the players he has. Look at what he's done with the Raiders as the perfect example. Las Vegas has invested very little in their defense. Aside from a big contract to superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby, they have been very conservative financially.

Despite that, Graham has gotten more out of the group. During the 2024 season, they finished in the top 15 in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and rushing yards allowed. This came despite having one of the lowest defensive payrolls in all of the NFL.

Can Steelers Expect Change Under Graham?

The organization is demanding that it be the case under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Steelers' defense was underwhelming and not good enough in 2025, and that has to change in 2026.

That's why Graham is being brought in. While his defenses have not finished with elite statistics, his leadership and ability to get more out of his players is frequently discussed.

The Steelers also need to improve their execution of the 3-4 defense, something Graham has tons of experience in. He's run that system in multiple organizations and found success, and maybe a fresh perspective on the historic defensive front can help return this group to an elite unit once again.

