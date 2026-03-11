Steelers Decline to Tender Five Free Agents

Now that the new league year has begun, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided not to tender five of their free agents.

That list is comprised by restricted free agents Corliss Waitman, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, offensive lineman Ryan McCollum and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon as well as exclusive rights defensive lineman Jacob Slade.

Pittsburgh, though, reportedly agreed to re-sign Otomewo to a one-year deal earlier this week.

The lowest level of the tender for restricted free agents, which gives teams the right of first refusal, is worth $3.520 million this year, according to Over the Cap.

Just because Waitman, McCollum, Moon and Slade weren't tendered doesn't mean those players won't still return to the Steelers somewhere down the line, however.

Outside of Otomewo and Waitman, who won Pittsburgh's punting battle with Cameron Johnston last summer, the other three players played either a small or non-existent role for the team for one reason or another in 2025, meaning it wouldn't have made sense to tender any of them for the amount it would've cost.

Given their experience with the team despite the fact that a new staff is in place, they remain names to watch over the coming weeks and months.

