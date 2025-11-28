Steelers Defense Gets Big-Time Boost Before Bills Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting one of their top defenders to return for a critical Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. After missing the past two games with a pectoral muscle injury, starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is expected to return against the Bills.

The Steelers' star edge rusher was limited in portions of practice leading up to this contest, but has been a full participant for two consecutive practices. With that momentum building, the organization officially gave him no injury designation, signalling his return to game action for Week 13. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to reporters that Highsmith is healthy and good to go against the Bills.

"Yes," he said. "No designation. Full participant today."

Impact on Defense

Highsmith's impact on this defense is great, and his absence is always felt. Despite being limited to just seven contests this season, he's been impressively productive. He has 24 total tackles, 15 recorded individually. He's also accumulated 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflected.

He's also a key part of the team's rush defense. As an outside linebacker, he's responsible for setting the edge against the opposing tackle. One of the strongest players at this position, he's consistent at winning those battles and giving his side of the line better push at the line of scrimmage.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

3 OLB Packages?

Something the Steelers have found a modicum of success with is utilizing a three-outside linebacker look. It's a departure from the traditional 3-4 base defense and sub-packages the team has relied on under Tomlin, but with the talent between the trio of pass rushers, it's hard to justify keeping any of them off the field.

Going up against a mobile Josh Allen and a rushing game that can devastate opponents, using these three linebacker approach might be the key to stopping the Bills' offensive approach.

That is, of course, if the Steelers can get the personnel matchups they want to exploit. The Bills are not as intimidating an offense as they were in seasons past, but their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, is an excellent play-caller and schematics analysis. If the Steelers want to gain the advantage and throw off the Buffalo offense, they need to keep Highsmith, Herbig and Watt on the field as much as possible.

Putting This Behind Him

Highsmith hopes to put this injury behind him and stay healthy for the remainder of the 2025 regular season. This is the second campaign in a row that the star edge rusher has missed multiple games, and the Steelers' defense continues to be worse off without him. Last year, he played just 11 games in 2024, and if he plays out the 2025 schedule, he'll play 13 of a possible 17 games.

