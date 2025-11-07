Steelers Get Positive Update on Alex Highsmith Injury
PITTSBURGH — After concern grew surrounding one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ star pass rushers potentially missing their Week 10 contest, the organization received some positive news. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith missed a day of practice and was limited earlier in the week, but things are looking up as the Steelers make their final preparations for the Los Angeles Rams.
The Steelers linebacker is dealing with an ankle injury, according to the team, but that shouldn’t keep him out of the lineup in Week 10, giving the team a huge boost heading into a crucial contest. During the team’s final practice session before departing for California, Highsmith was a full participant and was not listed with a game designation, indicating he would be active for the upcoming matchup.
Full Arsenal for Pass Rush
During the Steelers’ Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, their team defense played a strong game. It was easily one of their best of the season, forcing six turnovers and shutting down a dangerous Colts’ offense.
The menace that was the Steelers’ defense was led by the pass rushers at the top of their unit. T.J. Watt recorded one of his patented strip sacks to get his season back on track, Nick Herbig was strong in his limited snaps, but Highsmith was the star. He recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss and forced a fumble of his own.
Now, Highsmith’s status for Week 10 means that the trio will be together again against the Chargers. Especially as Los Angeles tries to deal with multiple injuries across their offensive line, the pass rushers in Pittsburgh has a golden opportunity to continue the momentum they created in Week 9.
Kicking the Injury Bug
Injuries have been a constant thorn in the side of Highsmith’s career. After playing in 17 games in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, it’s been a difficult ask for him to play a full season. He was limited to just 11 games last season, and his production took a dip, finishing with just six sacks during the campaign.
This season, he’s once again been limited due to injuries. He’s missed two games already, and he’s been on multiple injury reports as the season has gone on.
The Steelers and Highsmith both hope that this puts the injury bug behind him, at least for the remainder of the 2025 season. The team’s defense might finally be finding a groove, and they need their star linebacker on the field to keep it going.
