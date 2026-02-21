Steelers Draft Trends: How Pittsburgh Has Attacked the NFL Combine

Though free agency is right around the corner, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL will first travel to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine as they delve deeper into the pre-draft process.

Equipped with 12 projected picks in this year's draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, the organization has a prime opportunity to transform its roster and stock it with young talent as it enters its first season under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

General manager Omar Khan has ran the show for the Steelers since taking over for Kevin Colbert following the 2022 NFL Draft and first began his front office career with the New Orleans Saints in 1997, meaning he has plenty of combine experience under his belt.

As Pittsburgh descends upon Lucas Oil Stadium and prepares for a draft that could significantly shape the team's future, here are some trends to keep in mind before the combine-related events commence on Feb. 23.

Formal Meetings Matter for First-Round Pick

Each of the Steelers' three first-round picks since Khan became GM in offensive tackles Broderick Jones (2023) and Troy Fautanu (2024) as well as defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (2025) met formally with the team at the NFL Combine.

All organizations are limited to 45 formal meetings with prospects in Indianapolis, and from there teams move on to setting up their top-30 visits while also making plans for the various Pro Days around the country.

With wide receiver, cornerback, safety and quarterback sticking out as Pittsburgh's top needs at the moment, it's worth keeping tabs on who the team congregates with at those positions during the combine as it makes its plans for the No. 21 overall selection.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (97) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Don't Only Take Players Invited to the Combine

Given the fact that 319 players have been invited to this year's combine, a vast majority of the picks in the draft will include prospects amongst that group.

Even though there were 257 total selections in the 2025 draft, which wasn't enough to fit in all of the 329 players invited to last year's combine, Pittsburgh ended up taking a prospect that was not at the event in cornerback/kick returner Donte Kent at No. 229 overall in the seventh round.

Two years prior in 2023, Khan used another seventh-round pick on a player who wasn't present at the combine in offensive lineman Spencer Anderson at No. 251 overall.

Pittsburgh's final two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization's last under Colbert, in linebacker Mark Robinson (No. 225) and quarterback Chris Oladokun (No. 241) were not invited to the combine either, nor was fifth-round offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (No. 135) in 2020.

As the 2026 draft enters the latter stages on Day 3, don't be surprised if the Steelers once again pick a player or two who was not at this year's combine.

Pittsburgh May Hint at Top Positions It's Targeting

At the 2024 combine, the Steelers met either formally or informally with upwards of 10 offensive linemen. In the draft the following month, they took Fautanu in the first round, center Zach Frazier in the second and guard Mason McCormick in the fourth.

During the 2025 combine, defensive line and running back made up two of Pittsburgh's most focused-on position groups during meetings alongside wide receiver. In the draft, they took Harmon in the first round and defensive tackle Yahya Black in the fifth while also landing running back Kaleb Johnson in the third.

The Steelers are going to try and gain as much intel as possible on their top areas of need during the combine, and given their history over the last two years, the positions they meet with the most could provide some added insight into their plans come late April.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers