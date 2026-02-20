Steelers Fans Just Got Troubling Aaron Rodgers Update

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what their quarterback future holds, but they're preparing for anything to happen. However, anyone holding onto hope that Aaron Rodgers is coming back, may have just gotten some concerning news.

Speaking on ESPN Madison, the Steelers' new head coach, Mike McCarthy, addressed the team's approach to the Rodgers situation. Right now, the team is still waiting to hear the final answer from the 42-year-old quarterback.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” McCarthy said.

However, this is where things took a turn. McCarthy shared that the Steelers truly don't know the outcome of the QB position, and heading into the NFL Combine, they're preparing for anything to happen.

“We’re definitely preparing for both scenarios," McCarthy added. He also stated that the two sides have been communicating, which may bring up more questions about what Rodgers has been saying to make Pittsburgh so uncertain.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

From the sounds of it, the Steelers are getting ready for life outside of Rodgers because they aren't confident enough in him returning to ignore it. That could mean they're looking at Will Howard and Mason Rudolph closer, or that they're getting ready to look at quarterbacks in the NFL Draft or free agency.

The NFL Combine should give us some indication on where they're aiming for a backup plan. Who they're meeting with at the quarterback position should give insight to how early in the NFL Draft they're considering an option, or if they're considering it an option at all.

If they're speaking with first-round names like Ty Simpson, they may be ready to make a splash early. If it's only late-round options, a rookie may not be their top choice to replace Rodgers.

Here's What We Know

While anything can happen with Rodgers and the Steelers, it's much more likely that he returns than he doesn't. At least that's what many across the league expect to happen.

The Steelers don't know anything for certain, but early indications point to Rodgers re-signing and doing so much earlier than he did a year ago.

But again, nothing is for certain in this league, and especially with aging quarterbacks. Rodgers has done everything he could in the NFL, and walking away over the age of 40 wouldn't be shocking at all.

If that happens, the Steelers have expressed their interest in Howard's development and could give him a shot. They will probably look at other options as well, though, bringing competition for the summer. Without another proven option outside of Rodgers, they won't hand the job to anyone on the roster.

