Steelers Could Face Old Friend in Playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers reached one of their main goals this season by making the playoffs and having a chance at a seventh Super Bowl

The Steelers had a little luck on their side, as kicker Chris Boswell missed the PAT after the go-ahead touchdown and then Baltimore Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal with seconds remaining, giving the home team a 26-24 victory and the AFC North Division Title.

Pittsburgh will face some great teams in the playoffs, starting off with the No. 5 seed in the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12.

One opposing AFC team has a former player that could show up at Acrisure Stadium this January if everything goes right.

Former Steelers Kicker Signs with AFC Playoff Team

Matthew Wright, who has played for the Steelers on a few occasions, just signed to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Wright is on his fifth team this season, which includes the Carolina Panthers before the season, The Tennessee Titans, the Washington Commanders and the Texans.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans kicker Matthew Wright (42) celebrates a field goal with punter Tommy Townsend (6) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He made a field goal and three PATs in one game for the Titans, a PAT for the Commanders and four field goals and two PATs for the Texans.

Wright could feature for the Bills, as starting kicker Matt Prater is "questionable" for the game vs. the Jaguars. Maddux Trujilio also just signed a reserve/future contract and may also serve as the kicker for the Bills.

Matthew Wright's Time with the Steelers

The Steelers signed Wright as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCF. Wright was exceptional in college and holds the records for most field goals made (55), most PATs (212), most career points (375), while tied for the best career kicking percentage (.774).

Pittsburgh cut Wright amongst the final roster cuts, but would bring him back, signing him to their practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020.

He was on the active roster for three games, ending up making all seven PATs and four field goals he attempted with the Steelers that season.

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright (16) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Jordan Berry (4) against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wright's contract with the practice squad expired after the season, but re-signed with the team on Nov. 9, 2022

He missed two of his four field goals in a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, but would make his final 10 field goals over the next three games, with the Steelers winning two of those games, while going 7-for-7 on PATs in his four games.

Pittsburgh released Wright on Dec. 10, but re-signed him on April 10, 2024, before waiving him on Aug. 26 as a part of the final roster cuts.

Wright has also spent time kicking or on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Jaguars.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers