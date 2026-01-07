Steelers Offense Clicking in One Key Area Before Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff-bound after a Week 18 victory. Fresh off of winning the AFC North divisional title, the Steelers' reward is hosting the Houston Texans for a Wild Card Weekend contest.

Over the past few weeks, however, there has been a renewed sense of optimism and belief emanating from the Steelers' locker room. Winning four of their last five games, there is a sense that they can compete with anyone in the wide-open AFC playoff field.

Both sides of the ball are giving reasons to believe. The defense, specifically in the running game, has reached the next level at the perfect time. Offensively, a pleasantly surprising trend emerged as the regular season came to a close, and the Steelers hope it continues against a potent Texans defense.

Limiting Turnovers

While the Steelers offense hasn't been explosive, they've excelled at limiting turnovers and retaining. They might not score points, but they rarely give the opposition an opportunity. During the regular season, they committed 15 turnovers, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Leading that charge is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old QB threw for 24 touchdowns and 3,322 yards in his first season with the Steelers.

What was even more impressive was the seven total interceptions thrown during the season. As a team, the Steelers threw nine interceptions the entire season. Only eight teams in the NFL threw for the same number or fewer interceptions during the 2025 regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium.

Why That Matters Against Texans

Going up against the Texans, taking care of the football is paramount. Houston recorded a whopping 29 takeaways during the regular season, the third-most in the NFL. Nineteen of those takeaways came via interception, which also ranked third in the NFL.

The Texans boast one of the scariest secondaries in the NFL, headlined by cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. The duo defended 32 passes combined and recorded eight interceptions.

That's the challenge for Rodgers and his top wideout, DK Metcalf. As the offense looks to continue playing safe yet effective football, the Texans present a major challenge. They are fast, aggressive and force their opposition to make mistakes.

The Steelers have been a team that mitigates those attempts, but they can't play things too safe against the Texans. They'll need to open things up eventually, but will they be able to do so without turning the ball over? That's the key, but the Steelers have demonstrated a clear improvement in that regard this season.

