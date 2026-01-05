Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Career Would End With Ravens Loss

A whole lot of change could be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers if they fall to the Baltimore Ravens in their de facto AFC North title matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Aaron Rodgers' future with the Steelers is entirely dependant on whether or not the team takes down their rivals and clinches a playoff spot.

"I will tell you that there will be no referendum if the Steelers lose," Dulac said on 102.3 DVE before tonight's game, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "The Steelers aren't gonna bring Aaron Rodgers back. They brought him in because they wanted a quarterback that can not only get them into the postseason, but maybe win a playoff game after this eight-year drought. So that won't be much of a discussion at all. Now, if they win, that's another story.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers' Recent Comments

While speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Rodgers spoke glowingly about his time in Pittsburgh and said that he plans on reevaluating his options in the offseason should he decide to keep playing.

"Listen, I'm thinking about this week, but obviously I'm 42 years old, and I'm on a one-year deal, so you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent, so that will give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play," Rodgers said. "But I've enjoyed this experience, and everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field, and it's really what I was hoping for, for this experience was it's been even better than I was hoping."

There's been some buzz that the Steelers would look to retain Rodgers with a majority of their core set to return in 2026, but the chances of a reunion could very well be complicated by the outcome of tonight's contest.

The Tomlin Factor

Head coach Mike Tomlin still has a year left on his contract along with a team option for 2027, but there's a world in which he decides to step away from the franchise depending on how Pittsburgh's game against the Ravens and subsequent possible playoff games transpire.

Though Tomlin returning feels like the likeliest outcome, his potential departure could lead to a situation where Rodgers either is no longer a priority for the organization or the four-time MVP doesn't want to return.

Dulac also added that regardless of if Rodgers returns or not, the team will be focused on finding its future option the quarterback position this offseason.

"If they do win, and Aaron Rodgers does want to come back, it's not going to change what their intention in the NFL Draft is," Dulac said. "And their intention is to find a quarterback for the future."

