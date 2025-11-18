Steelers Could Replace Aaron Rodgers With Next Lamar Jackson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft and have had a few names linked to them as the pick in the first round.
The latest name is LaNorris Sellers. The South Carolina quarterback is one of the most promising young names in college football, but is still considered a more raw prospect in the class. It's unknown if he's going to make his way to the NFL next season, but if he does, he's now being named a pick for the Steelers.
USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly released his latest 2026 mock draft and has Sellers landing in Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick.
"Pittsburgh has to get a quarterback at some point. Aaron Rodgers isn't the long-term answer," Ostly wrote. "Sellers has arguably the best tools of any player in this class, but needs development as a passer to stick long-term in the NFL. He could sit a year behind Rodgers and take over, or work his way into the lineup and operate a similar offense to Justin Fields as he learns under Arthur Smith."
Steelers Interested in QB Learning From Rodgers
The Steelers would love for a rookie quarterback to come in in 2026 and learn for a season behind Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old signed just a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this past offseason and has not decided whether or not it will be his final run in the NFL.
The door remains open for a reunion in 2026, but the two sides have yet to discuss it. If he does stay, though, it may interest the Steelers even more to go with a more developmental piece in Sellers later in the first round.
Sellers the Next Lamar Jackson?
Sellers reminds many of Lamar Jackson, bringing unreal athleticism and elite arm strength to the professional level. However, he's still learning and growing as a quarterback, relying heavily on his ability to run.
Here's the thing, though. The Steelers already missed on Lamar Jackson once. They wouldn't do it again. If Sellers does come out of college and is available when they pick, it would not surprise anyone to see them take a chance on the promising quarterback.
If they can add the next Jackson to the AFC North, they will. If he can learn behind Rodgers for a season, even better. And if Sellers does last to pick No. 20, don't be surprised if Pittsburgh is running to put their pick in.
