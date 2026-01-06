Steelers May Have Just Added Name to QB List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got quarterback news that could change their search in 2026.

The Steelers don't know what's going to happen at the quarterback position beyond this season. Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to think about retirement or a return, and made it known that if he does come back, there may be another option for him.

"Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent, so that will give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play," Rodgers told local media before the regular season ended, laughing in his answer.

They'll think about life beyond Rodgers, which will include Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, incoming rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and other veterans who could become available. One name likely just got added to that mix.

Kirk Cousins is Back in the Mix

Kirk Cousins was likely going to be an option for the Steelers this offseason, but now it appears things will change in how they'd go about acquiring him. Instead of making a trade, they should have an opportunity to make him a free agent offer, and it could be another cheap option for Pittsburgh at quarterback.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Atlanta Falcons and Cousins have agreed to a restructured contract, setting up a March 13 decision that could lead him to free agency. Yates is reporting that Cousins moved his contract to a vesting guarantee of $67.9 million and changing his contract for 2026 to $2.1 million.

That decision needs to be made before March 13. If the Falcons keep Cousins or trade him, that $67.9 million will be guaranteed. If they release him, he'll only be handed the guarantees already on his contract.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Steelers?

The Steelers have added veteran quarterback after veteran quarterback over the last several seasons. That has included both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers for almost no significant money from their salary cap.

Could Cousins be next? Possibly.

With a poor draft class, the decision could come down to Rodgers versus the field. If the Steelers lose Rodgers, whether that be to retirement or another team, they could look at other available veterans.

Names like Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson will need to be traded for - most likely. Cousins, chances are, could be signed for almost nothing.

Without a starting gig this season, Cousins won't be a high-priced quarterback in free agency. He may not have much of a market in general, which makes a potential starting gig in Pittsburgh even more enticing.

Who knows where the road leads, but like head coach Mike Tomlin always says, it'll get narrow. When it does, Cousins may be a top option for Pittsburgh. And with a restructured contract, he may be moving up their list as a veteran passer for 2026.

