Steelers Former First-Rounder Undergoes Neck Surgery

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their former first-round pick and starting left tackle, Broderick Jones, to a neck injury earlier this season, putting him on Injured Reserve and turning to Dylan Cook as their starter the rest of the way.

Jones was ruled out for the remainder of the season shortly after the injury occured, but now more details are emerging. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers insider, Gerry Dulac, Jones underwent surgery on his next injury.

"What was Broderick Jones injury, only thing I seen was "neck". Did he have to have surgery to repair? I think it was reported that he could return this year correct? Unfortunate he was hurt, but the positive discovery is the Steelers have depth at LT I guess," Dulac was asked in his weekly Chat.

"Yes, he had neck surgery. And whoever reported that he could return this year, once again, has no idea what they're talking about," Dulac responded.

Steelers Future at Left Tackle

Jones undergoing surgery sets up a few decisions this offseason for the Steelers. Before his injury, he wasn't playing the greatest and continued to be a roller coaster or good and bad at the left tackle position.

While the injury alone would've forced the Steelers to consider the future at the position, the emergence of Dylan Cook has only made it more difficult to predict what's going to happen.

Cook has started the last three games for the Steelers and proven to be a reliable option at the tackle position. The fourth-year veteran has only played in four NFL games, with his first snaps coming the week before his first start when Andrus Peat was injured against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh needs to not only decide if Jones is going to reclaim the starting job or compete for it with another option like Cook, but they also need to decide on his fifth-year option. As a former first-round pick, the Steelers could pick up Jones's fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but the year is fully guaranteed once they do.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh will add their left tackle decision to the top of their list this offseason, alongside others like picking a direction at quarterback, finding a WR2 and where they go with their coaching staff after a disappointing year.

Jones's surgery makes things a little more challenging for Pittsburgh, who would know more details about the procedure than anyone else. And now need to make some big contract and personnel decisions around it.

