Steelers Named Landing Spot for $81 Million LT

With left tackle a potential area of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, perhaps they could make a splash addition at the position once free agency opens next month.

While identifying the top landing spots for the best offensive tackles set to reach the open market, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron listed the Steelers as the ideal destination for Rasheed Walker of the Green Bay Packers.

"Walker has excelled as a pass protector across three seasons as the Packers’ starting left tackle, earning a 69.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each," Cameron wrote. "He’s been particularly effective on quick passing concepts, with his 84.4 PFF pass-blocking grade on three-step drops ranking sixth among all qualifying tackles over the span.

"That ability would fit well with the Steelers, particularly if Aaron Rodgers decides to return to the Steel City with Mike McCarthy named as the new head coach. In 2025, Rodgers posted the fourth-fastest average time to throw (2.59) among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks."

Steelers' LT Situation

Though left tackle doesn't profile as one of the top positional holes for Pittsburgh at the onset of the offseason, the organization could still look into finding an upgrade.

2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones largely held his own on Rodgers' blindside in 2025 after moving back to left tackle from right tackle after Dan Moore Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans last March.

Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, though, and as he enters the final year of his rookie contract with a fifth-year option that's a near certainty to be declined, he shouldn't be viewed as a long-term solution at this point in time.

Dylan Cook was a more than capable replacement for Jones over the final five weeks of the regular season, giving up two sacks alongside six pressures during that stretch before giving up a sack and three pressures in the team's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, but he's far from a proven commodity.

Jones and Cook are likely set to compete for the starting job throughout the summer given where things stand at the moment, but a substantial addition at left tackle could end up changing that set-up.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) blocks Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Would Walker Be a Smart Investment for Pittsburgh?

Spotrac projects Walker's market value at four years and $81.144 million, which comes out to an average annual value of $20.3 million.

With $44.943 million in cap space and likely more to come based on roster cuts, restructures and potentially even extensions, Pittsburgh has the funds necessary to land Walker should it make a run at him next month.

A three-year starter for the Packers, Walker has allowed 14 sacks and 113 pressures across 1,801 pass blocking reps since 2023, per PFF.

The 25-year-old didn't miss a contest over that stretch either, and he'd fit in well along a young Steelers offensive line that took some collective strides forward this past season.

Walker is a better player than both Jones and Cook, so Pittsburgh could muster up the courage to hand him a huge payday and further stabilize its trenches.

