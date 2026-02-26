Steelers First Two QB Meetings Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a franchise quarterback. The organization has been transparent about that, with those efforts being communicated once again by general manager Omar Khan at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

Maybe, just maybe, the Steelers will find that player in the upcoming draft. The organization is doing their due diligence while in Indianapolis for the Combine, and two potential targets are catching the franchise’s eye.

The Steelers have met with plenty of players already as they fill out their 45 slots for formal meetings. Two of them we now know were spent on the quarterback position, as the Steelers held formal meetings with Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Penn State signal-caller Drew Allar. Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sprots was first to report the news on Simpson, and Nick Farabaugh of PennLive shared the update on Allar.

What Steelers Might See in Simpson

There is a variety of opinions regarding Simpson, but most agree that he will be the second quarterback off the board on draft day.

Where the opinions diverge, however, is regarding Simpson’s upside. Some view the first half of his 2025 season as the indicator of what he can be in the NFL. If that’s the case, then a team could select a starting quarterback who is accurate and has enough mobility to pick up yards outside of the pocket.

The downside, which was painfully on display in the second half of the 2025 campaign, was his pocket presence. He struggled to move up in the pocket and off of his primary target, and as a result, he was a turnover machine.

Maybe the upside outweighs the risk for Pittsburgh. With new head coach Mike McCarthy’s experience with quarterbacks being well-known, maybe the Steelers believe McCarthy can mold Simpson into an elite starter at the next level.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

What Steelers Might See in Allar

There was a time when Drew Allar was a legitimate first-round talent. A tough go of things over the final season and a half of his NCAA career later, and his stock is way down.

That might not sway the Steelers, however, as Allar has the perfect frame for a starting quarterback. Measuring in at 6’5” and over 230 pounds he is ideally built for the rigor of the NFL, and he's still young at just 21 years old. On top of that, Allar has a big arm to match his frame, flicking the ball downfield with ease.

One area he needs to improve is accuracy, especially in short yardage situations. He missed some easy passes during his time as a starter in Happy Valley, and he needs to clean those up to become effective at the next level.

That flaw might be something the Steelers believe they can correct, and if they are successful, they’d have yet another large quarterback challenging for the starting role.

