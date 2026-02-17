Steelers Must Resist Temptation of Polarizing 2026 QB

PITTSBURGH -- There may be growing support for a top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Pittsburgh Steelers must resist the temptation to take another in the first round.

The Steelers have an obvious and glaring issue at the quarterback position. While they wait for Aaron Rodgers to decide if he still wants to play in the NFL, the team can either address the position via free agency, a trade or find their newest project in the upcoming draft.

One draft prospect they've been tied to is Alabama QB Ty Simpson. One draft expert, Mel Kiper Jr., is buying the hype. In a recent episode of the First Draft podcast. Kiper explained why the Steelers might just take him in the first round. It was a compelling argument, but it should not sway the organization from addressing other needs and selecting better players with their first pick.

Why Simpson Makes Sense for Steelers

Kiper Jr. certainly argued a strong case. With new head coach Mike McCarthy coming in and his reputation for developing quarterbacks, taking on a 23-year-old QB like Simpson is a fair move to suggest. The draft analyst is also very fond of the Alabama product, praising him during the recent First Draft episode.

"Great processor, tremendously competitive," he said describing Simpson. "He can move. He can beat you with his legs, he is a kind of dual-threat guy. He's a little bigger, stronger. His arm strength is certainly more than good enough. There's a lot to like."

The 6'2", 210-pound quarterback is enticing. He's young, has the ideal size for a starter in the NFL and put some impressive games on tape during his 15 starts at the NCAA level.

The Problem With Simpson

There was one huge problem with Simpson's game that might not worry others, but should strike fear into the hearts of the Steelers. That problem was his struggle to navigate the pocket as it collapsed and broke down. While Kiper Jr. is correct in pointing out the mobility, his skills were often erased by a broken-down pocket. If he could not flee or roll out, he would often wait too long for the play to develop, resulting in incompletions and sacks.

This is particularly an issue for the Steelers as they try to steady the left side of their offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, QB Aaron Rodgers was pressured 138 times on 542 drop-backs and sacked 29 times last season.

Whoever is under center for the Steelers in 2026 will be pressured often. Maybe coaching can improve his presence and poise in the pocket, and they are willing to take that chance on Simpson. Maybe, just maybe, the hype on him is becoming a bit overblown as a very weak quarterback group prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

