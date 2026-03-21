WR Reunion Doesn't Hurt Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool keeps hinting at a potential comeback, and perhaps the team could show some interest in bringing him back.

On Instagram, Claypool posted a video of himself from his time with the Steelers with the caption, "Back soon".

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The 27-year-old suffered a season-ending injury while in training camp with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, but he put out a video of himself running routes on Instagram with the caption, "lovely to be back" in late January.

Claypool's Steelers Stint

After recording 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns on 150 catches during his collegiate career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Steelers picked Claypool No. 49 overall in 2020.

His rookie campaign was his most productive, as he finished the year with 873 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions in 16 games. Across that span, Claypool became the first rookie in team history to reach the end zone four times in a single game in Pittsburgh's Week 5 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also scored two touchdowns in the team's Wild Card round loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In 2021, Claypool put up 860 yards and two scores on 59 catches while appearing in 15 contests for the Steelers.

He began the 2022 season with 311 yards and one touchdown across eight games with Pittsburgh before being dealt to the Chicago Bears at that year's deadline for a 2023 second-round pick, which was used to select cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool recorded just 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 total contests for Chicago. He was later dealt to the Miami Dolphins in October 2023 and logged 26 yards for them before reaching free agency the following offseason, where he signed with the Bills.

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) makes the catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Why a Claypool Reunion Could Work

Despite trading for, and extending, Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers' depth chart at wide receiver is rather barren.

Though Metcalf and Pittman is a solid and capable duo, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek are the top ancillary options at the position for Pittsburgh as of now.

While the team is sure to address that need during the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have 12 picks, they could also use some more veteran talent, even if it's just for training camp and the preseason.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where Claypool would crack the Steelers' 53-man roster if he were to ever return to the organization, but there's just about zero downside to giving him a shot to prove himself.

He'd likely sign a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, and if it doesn't work out, than it's no harm, no foul, though it would still make for a fun potential redemption story for Claypool.

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