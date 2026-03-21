Three First-Round Options the Steelers Must Pass On

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a serious and difficult decision to make in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thanks to some excellent work from Steelers general manager Omar Khan, the organization has improved multiple positions of need. They added a top wide receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., and positions like defensive line and cornerback have improved.

That makes positions like the offensive line and quarterback more realistic options in round one. It's anyone's guess where this team will go when the clock starts on their pick. Even with a need remaining at multiple positions, the Steelers have to avoid these three players with their first-round choice.

Ty Simpson - The Runner Up

As the NFL Draft nears, the outlook on Simpson keeps rising. Behind presumptive first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Simpson has become the only other quarterback expected to go in the first round.

I'm not buying it.

Yes, he made some good throws during the 2025 season, showcasing the potential to be an NFL quarterback. He also showed some terrible decision making and a tendency to get rattled.

What makes it all lean more negatively is the time frame this all occurred. Simpson started just 15 games last season, his first year as the number one in Alabama. As talented as he is, Simpson is a wild card of a pick. The Steelers need starter-caliber players with their first few picks, and the risk is far too great with the Alabama product.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kadyn Proctor - Too Big to Fail

Speaking of Alabama players with risk, Crimson Tide offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is the player with arguably the most divisive grades and evaluations.

Some view the 6-foot-7, 350-pound tackle as the ideal player with all of the tools to be an All-Pro offensive lineman.

Some view him as a player who will struggle to translate to the NFL level due to his size.

The Steelers have gone through three seasons and are about to enter a fourth campaign, dealing with an offensive tackle who hasn't quite figured things out at the NFL level. Why on earth would they use the 21st pick on a player that just repeats the cycle?

Omar Cooper Jr. - Right Player, Wrong TIme

Another player with a rocket strapped to his draft stock is Indiana Hoosiers pass-catcher Omar Cooper Jr. Fresh off a national title-winning campaign where he hauled in over 900 receiving yards, Cooper Jr. went from a borderline top-10 wide receiver in this class to a potential top-25 pick.

The Steelers need a number three wide receiver to pair with Pittman and DK Metcalf and many believe Cooper Jr. would fit.

Watching all of his tape, however, Cooper Jr. appeared to be the number two receiver in Indiana compared to Elijah Sarratt. He has potential and can play on the inside or outside, but there are better fits at later points in the draft.

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