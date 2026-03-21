Former NFL Star Could Complete Steelers Defense

As the Pittsburgh Steelers look to put the finishing touches on their defense, they could look to bring in a big name who hasn't stepped on the field in over a year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last summer, is looking to play during the 2026 season after sitting out all of last year with a foot injury that he had originally suffered in October 2024.

"Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta," Schefter wrote. "So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants."

Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta. So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants. pic.twitter.com/RIZvd0mxA4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2026

Wilkins' Raiders Release

A big-ticket free agent two offseasons ago who agreed to a four-year deal worth $110 million with the Raiders, Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture in Week 5 of the 2024 season.

Las Vegas later released him, as mentioned above, partially due to the fact that Wilkins refused to undergo a second procedure for his injury last summer.

Per ESPN, however, Wilkins kissed one of his teammates on the head, which his teammate took offense to, and a complaint was later filed to the organization's human resources department, which then led to an investigation.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates after getting a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Is Wilkins a Fit for the Steelers?

The Steelers' interior defensive line is already in good shape, but any group could use a player of Wilkins' caliber if he's healthy.

A first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Wilkins has always profiled as a strong run defender who has 22.5 sacks in 86 total games as well.

Cameron Heyward, fresh off signing a new extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh for the 2026 campaign, earned a second-team All-Pro nod last season and should continue to see the field for a majority of the team's snaps at 36-years-old.

Keeanu Benton recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2025 and is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, while Derrick Harmon showed some impressive flashes as a rookie after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers also have the likes of Yahya Black, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Esezi Otomewo and Logan Lee on the depth chart as depth and/or rotational options.

Wilkins, if he were to ever sign with Pittsburgh, would likely step into an inflated role. That's not to say he'd become an immediate starter, but he was regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in the league during his time with the Miami Dolphins and is the kind of player who could change the outlook of the entire position group.

It's not like he'd require a huge financial commitment either, but there are some other issues to comb through that could get in the way of a move taking place.

Wilkins is an intriguing option for the Steelers on paper, but he might not be a fit in a variety of different ways given how his stint with the Raiders transpired.

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