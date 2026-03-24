Steelers Have Impossible Choice Ahead at Middle Linebacker

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved with decisiveness to begin the 2026 NFL league year. General manager Omar Khan held his ground and still managed to acquire a top-tier wide receiver via a trade for Michael Pittman Jr. Needing reinforcements at cornerback and defensive line, they signed defensive back Jamel Dean and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency.

Credit to the Steelers as they attempt to give new head coach Mike McCarthy the best roster possible. In many ways, the roster has taken a tangible step forward as the Steelers try to compete for a Super Bowl trophy in 2026.

The one area the Steelers have hesitated, however, is at inside linebacker. Since the offseason began, it's been nothing but back-and-forth, contrary information. The team was about to trade starting middle linebacker Patrick Queen, and then they wanted to extend him. They've paid out his roster bonus, but the most recent pre-draft visits have been centered on possible replacements. Where things stand right now, the Steelers are locked in an internal debate between dancing with the devil they know versus taking a chance on the devil they don't, and it's set to culminate at the 2026 NFL Draft.

Anthony Hill Jr: Elite Athlete With One Big Flaw

One player that has captured the organization’s attention is University of Texas star Anthony Hill Jr. The 21-year-old is an absolutely dynamite athlete on the field, capable of exploding toward the ball-carrier and able to get after the quarterback. Over 40 games at Texas, he recorded 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks and three interceptions. He also brings an elite frame at 6’2” and 240 pounds.

The one big flaw is that he wasn’t asked to play a pivotal role in passing coverage. Relying mostly on his instincts rather than a complete understanding of the game, there are levels left to unlock in his game. Can he get there?

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez: Cerebral Assassin or Peaked in College?

Texas Tech produced one of the most technically sound linebackers in the nation, and Jacob Rodriguez might have his name called earlier than expected. The 2025 winner of both the Butkus Award and the Nagurski Trophy, he was one of the best overall defenders in college football.

His game is hallmarked by his technical proficiency. He’s a textbook tackler who fills gaps and works towards the ball-carrier while breaking down the game at an elite level.

The one issue is he’s less athletic than a player like Hill or the next player the Steelers are considering. It’s possible that lack of foot speed wasn’t taken advantage of at the NCAA level, but could be exposed in the NFL.

C.J. Allen: Do-it-All Guy or PQ Clone?

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen is a player that might just fit the bill as the next starting inside linebacker for the Steelers. A first-round option for the team to consider, he’s a do-it-all, three-down player who has the makings of a future defensive captains. He can read the play, explode towards the ball, and drop into coverage.

The one thing he didn’t do with consistency at Georgia was create splash plays and turnovers. Steady as a rock, is he the plug in the middle of the Steelers defense, or is a clone of the player they are trying to replace?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers