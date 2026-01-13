Steelers Must Get Rid of Arthur Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers went out with a whimper in their Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, and while blame can be placed on any number of coaches or players, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith deserves his fair share.

Sure, the Texans have one of the best defenses in the league, as they held opposing offenses to a league-low 277.2 yards per game during the regular season, but you would've thought they were the 1985 Chicago Bears with the way Pittsburgh's offense performed against them.

The Steelers didn't have loads of talent on that side of the ball, but Smith's play-calling and overall game plan simply wasn't a recipe for success against any defense, let alone Houston's.

As a result, Pittsburgh must seriously consider, and ultimately make the final decision, to cut ties with Smith this offseason.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium.

Numbers Behind Smith's Steelers Stint

Smith joined the Steelers' staff ahead of the 2024 campaign fresh off a three-year stint as the head coach of Atlanta Falcons. During that span, they scored the ninth-fewest points in the league with 999.

In his first season running the offense in Pittsburgh, the unit averaged the 10th-fewest yards with 319.4 though their average point total came in at the middle of the pack with 22.4.

It was a solid campaign for the Steelers overall despite the fact that they went on a four-game losing streak to end the regular season before falling in the Wild Card round to the Baltimore Ravens, and there was some hope for improvement with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback in 2025.

The unit's yards per game total decreased, however, to 305.6, which ranked eighth in the NFL, while their points per contest rose ever-so-slightly to 23.4.

In Pittsburgh's loss to the Texans, which marked the franchise's seventh-straight loss in the postseason, the offense mustered a measly 175 yards and six points while Rodgers was sacked four times and hit on 12 occasions.

Why Smith Must Go

Smith's resume earlier in his coaching career was rather impressive, as he spearheaded a Tennessee Titans offense in 2019 and 2020 that led the team to an AFC Championship Game appearance in the first of those two years.

It became abundantly clear that his scheme wasn't up to par during his tenure in Atlanta, however, and that same sentiment remains relevant following his two seasons with the Steelers.

From putting a premium on wide receiver screens and swing passes to running backs and a lack of throws over the middle of the field as well as overall explosive plays, Smith simply can't stick around in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers desperately need an up-and-coming offensive mind, and while Smith still has a place in the league, there's no reason for the organization to hang on to him any longer.

