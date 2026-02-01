Steelers Hiring Falcons Coach to Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue building a staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who just took over this past week.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Steelers are hiring Steve Scarnecchia, but with no clearly defined role yet.

Scarnecchia recently served as the Atlanta Falcons chief of staff of coaching operations the past two seasons under head coach Raheem Morris, who the franchise fired after the regular season.

The Steelers now get someone with almost two decades of experience, as McCarthy tries to establish a winning culture in his first season at the helm.

Steve Scarnecchia Coaching Background

Scarnecchia had his first stint with the Falcons for six seasons from 2015-20, as assistant to the head coach, who was Dan Quinn.

He held a number of responsibilities in his first five seasons in Atlanta, including organizing team events, setting the budget for the football operations and scheduling practices, the team's daily meeting and also the everyday workings in and out of the team.

Scarnecchia and Quinn had great success together, winning the NFC Championship in 2016, before falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, 34-28 in overtime.

He previously worked as chief of staff with the New York Jets for three seasons, 2021-23, under head coach Robert Saleh, the job between his two stints with the Falcons.

Scarnecchia attended Syracuse and earned a bachelor's degree in television, radio and film from the vaunted S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2000.

He worked for Syracuse as the video coordinator for two seasons, 2011-12 and then the director of football operations for the next three seasons from 2013-15. He dealt with the everyday operations of the program and then also started working with the social media team and the video department.

Scarnecchia has had a controversial past, with the Denver Broncos firing him after he illegally recorded a San Francisco 49ers walkthrough in London in 2010.

He was also involved in the infamous Spygate scandal, working with the Patriots during that time in their video department.

Scarnecchia is the son of Dante Scarnecchia, who spent more than four decades coaching and 36 seasons with the Patriots in various roles, mostly with the offensive line.

He, surprisingly, doesn't have a connection with McCarthy, who has mostly hired coaches that have worked with him in the past.

