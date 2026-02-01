Steelers Could Sign Panthers RB With Mike McCarthy Ties

New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is set to revamp the team's offense, which hasn't been up to par for quite some time, and he could look to bring in some players he's previously worked with in order to help accelerate the process.

With Kenneth Gainwell set to reach free agency, Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke named the Steelers as an ideal landing spot for Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle in free agency.

"While Dowdle posted a few excellent games for the Carolina Panthers, his best PFF grades occurred while he was the Dallas Cowboys‘ lead running back in 2024," Jahnke wrote. "Mike McCarthy was the Cowboys‘ head coach in 2024, and now he’s the Steelers‘ head coach.

"McCarthy is typically used to two-man backfields, and Dowdle could join forces with Jaylen Warren, where Dowdle plays more of an early-down role, while Warren plays more in passing situations. While Kenneth Gainwell made some big plays for the Steelers last season, he is a free agent and might be finding a new home this season."

Dowdle's Experience Playing for McCarthy

An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, Dowdle was a member of the Dallas Cowboys for McCarthy's entire stint as the franchise's head coach through the 2024 campaign.

Dowdle only racked up 24 yards from scrimmage during the first three years of his career while struggling to garner any touches behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

He posted 505 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in 2023 before becoming Dallas' starter at running back in 2024, logging 1,079 yards on the ground and 249 yards through the air to go alongside five total touchdowns.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Could Dowdle Replace Gainwell?

As previously mentioned, Gainwell is set to hit the open market for the second offseason in a row and should be in line for a substantial raise from the one-year, $1.79 million deal he inked with the Steelers last March.

Handed the team's MVP Award, Gainwell ran for a career-high 537 yards and five touchdowns while also leading Pittsburgh with 73 receptions that amounted to 486 yards and three scores while forming a formidable duo with Jaylen Warren out of the backfield.

Though the Steelers could still look to retain Gainwell, the likelihood of a reunion took at least a little bit of a hit after Mike Tomlin stepped down as the team's head coach, leading offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to depart the organization as well.

McCarthy may appreciate what Gainwell brings to the table, but with what's likely to be an inflated price tag, Pittsburgh could look elsewhere for another running back to pair with Warren and 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson.

Dowdle is a worthy replacement, as he once again rushed for over 1,000 yards after signing with the Carolina Panthers last offseason while tacking on 297 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Gainwell is more of a threat through the air than Dowdle is, but the latter is a more dangerous runner, and perhaps McCarthy values that part of his game and will look to reunite with him in Pittsburgh.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers