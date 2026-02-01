Steelers Should Pursue Packers WR in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again in need of wide receiver help this offseason, and they could shop at the top-end of the free agent market.

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker named Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers as a player the Steelers should pursue on the open market given his ties to Aaron Rodgers and the likelihood that the team will look to upgrade its offense rather aggressively under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

“With the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy, the team will likely invest more in its offense as it attempts to better a unit that placed 20th in EPA per play. Finding a running mate for D.K. Metcalf would go a long way in doing so,” Locker wrote.

“Doubs has been a solid option over the last three seasons with a 78.6 PFF receiving grade. Since 2024, he also sits in the 75th percentile in receiving grade vs. single coverage. The 25-year-old former Packer could reunite with Aaron Rodgers (if he returns) and should have little trouble learning McCarthy’s terminology.”

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Steelers Should Go After Doubs

With Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson representing the only receivers under contract outside of DK Metcalf for the 2026 campaign, Pittsburgh desperately needs to bring in several starting-caliber options this offseason.

Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts is the unquestioned top pending free agent at the position, though Doubs has an argument for being the best of the rest.

He battled through substantial concussion issues during the 2024 season, first missing four contests after suffering one against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 before leaving with another during the Packers' Wild Card round bout vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, Doubs was suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team after skipping two days of practice.

He had a bounce-back year in 2025, though, finishing with a career-high 724 yards to go alongside six touchdowns on 55 catches. Doubs also raised his stock with an 124-yard, one-touchdown showing in Green Bay's Wild Card round loss to the Chicago Bears.

No Steelers receiver beyond Metcalf had more than 376 yards this past season, serving as further evidence that the team needs to upgrade its corps.

Standing at 6-foot-2 with strong hands and an ability to create separation as a good route-runner, Doubs would make for a perfect compliment on the outside next to Metcalf for the foreseeable future in McCarthy's offense.

Could Rodgers Be the Difference-Maker?

The Steelers certainly won't be alone if they opt to pursue Doubs, but perhaps Rodgers returning to the team in 2026 could swing the sweepstakes in their favor.

McCarthy stated that he's talked to Rodgers, who was his quarterback with the Packers for over a decade during his head coaching stint there, "multiple times" since taking the job in Pittsburgh during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

There's little doubt that McCarthy wants to reunite with Rodgers, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported last May that the four-time MVP signal caller was "very fond" of Doubs in their lone year together with the Packers in 2022.

The jury is still out on what the next steps in Rodgers' career will be, with retirement still looming as an option for the future Hall of Famer, but his presence on the roster could potentially help the Steelers seal the deal with Doubs.

