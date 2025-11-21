Steelers Almost Brought Back Josh Gordon
PITTSBURGH — Roman Wilson is the next man up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their search for a wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf. The Steelers tested Calvin Austin III with no success in the role, and now the second-year pass-catcher has the job entering Week 12 and possibly beyond.
The search for a dependable wide receiver two has been an ongoing one for the Steelers. The team struggled with the same issue last season as well. Last year’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, tried to solve that problem for the team last season by bringing in a talented, but polarizing former pass-catcher.
According to a recent appearance on the Glory Daze podcast with Johnny Manziel, former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon told the host that Wilson tried his best to recruit him to the Steelers in 2024.
”I ended up staying in Seattle for two years and getting to meet Russell,” Gordon explained. “And Russell, he even called me wanting to go. He’s like, ‘Hey man, let me see if I can get you in with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ when I was already done and out of Tennessee.”
Russ-Gordon Connection
Gordon and Wilson didn’t play long together, but they formed a solid relationship when their time overlapped with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks claimed him in 2019 and he recorded seven receptions for 139 yards in five games with the Hawks and was re-signed for the 2020 season.
That short time together was enough for Wilson to levy for him joining the Steelers. The plan obviously didn’t work, but the connection could have been.
What Could Have Been
Gordon’s career will go down as one of the biggest cases of what could have been. After breaking out with the Cleveland Browns as a rookie, he posted the best season of his career as a sophomore in the NFL. In 14 games, he recorded 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdown receptions.
Then, off-field issues took hold of his NFL career. In his career-high season, he missed two games due to suspension. The following year, he played in just five games in 2014 due to a 10-game suspension. The following two seasons, however, he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy. Even after applying for reinstatement at the beginning of both the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he was not granted it until the final five weeks of the 2017 campaign.
He received a new opportunity in 2018 with the New England Patriots. For a brief time, he was back on track. In 11 games with the Patriots, he hauled in 720 receiving yards and looked like a fit in the Bill Belicheck offense. He left the team before the end of the season for personal reasons, and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that season.
