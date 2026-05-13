Ranking Every Steelers Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers arguably have one of the more talented rosters across the NFL.

Coming off a 10-7 campaign that saw them win the AFC North for the first time since 2020, the Steelers made some notable additions this offseason while also not losing anyone of true substance.

With that being said, however, there are a few positions at which they are lagging behind, potentially lowering their ceiling for the 2026 season as a result.

With that, here are our rankings of Pittsburgh's position groups based on overall talent and depth.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

10). Quarterback

Depth Chart: Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar

This ranking would change if Aaron Rodgers were on the roster, but with no contract done at this point in time, it's hard to factor him into the mix at this point in time.

As it currently stands, Pittsburgh's three-man quarterback room is among the worst in the NFL. Rudolph is a mid-to-high-level backup, and Howard is a former sixth-round pick whose stock has taken a hit upon the arrival of Allar, a third-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Allar does have a high ceiling, though he's a work in progress as he reworks his mechanics and footwork, and Howard is a complete unknown.

While the Steelers would arguably be better off having Howard or Allar start rather than Rodgers as a means of figuring out how they stack up at the position ahead of next year's draft, that doesn't mean the product on the field would be pretty.

9). Inside Linebacker

Depth Chart: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Pittsburgh did not bring in a single outside player at inside linebacker this offseason. Instead, it has opted to keep Queen and Harrison around as they enter the final year of their contracts while re-signing Holcomb to a two-year, $5 million deal.

Queen's play has been inconsistent over his two campaigns in Pittsburgh, though perhaps playing under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will help him get back on track, and Wilson has his shortcomings in the run game as a smaller, athletic linebacker that instead thrives in coverage.

Harrison and Holcomb are fine as veteran depth pieces, but the group as a whole is rather uninspiring.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

8). Safety

Depth Chart: Jaquan Brisker, DeShon Elliott, Darnell Savage, Sebastian Castro, Robert Spears-Jennings

The Steelers' safety group is upgraded from where it stood in 2025, though it's not a perfect assembly of talent.

Brisker, a Pittsburgh native, signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with the team in free agency this offseason and is at his best in the box. He has a history of concussions, however, and had a rough 2025 campaign with the Chicago Bears.

Elliott, meanwhile, is set to return from a knee injury that prematurely ended his season in Week 8 after previously sustaining an MCL sprain in Week 1.

Savage has yet to officially sign his previously reported one-year contract with Pittsburgh, though he could be a rangy veteran option on the back-end of the defense, while a majority of the reps Castro and Spears-Jennings take in 2026 will likely come on special teams.

7). Tight End/Fullback

Depth Chart: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Riley Nowakowski, JJ Galbreath, Lake McRee

Freiermuth had a down 2025 campaign, recording 486 yards and four touchdowns on 41 catches, though he remains one of the more dangerous receiving options at the position across the NFL and should still see a healthy amount of snaps from the slot as well as in-line.

Washington is a blocking specialist who likely raised the price on his potential extension with Pittsburgh as he enters the final year of his rookie deal after logging 364 receiving yards.

Nowakowski, a fifth-round pick out of Indiana, should essentially take over the H-back role Connor Heyward vacated after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

6). Wide Receiver

Depth Chart: DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen, Ben Skowronek, Eli Heidenreich

The Steelers brought in some help for Metcalf, their unquestioned No. 1 option at the position, by acquiring Pittman Jr. via trade from the Indianapolis Colts and selecting Bernard in the second round of the draft.

The clock is ticking for Wilson's career in Pittsburgh after a pair of underwhelming seasons to begin his career, and Skowronek should mostly be relegated to special teams duties barring any injuries.

Wetjen, a fourth-round pick, could see some action out of the slot or on designed touches, while Heidenreich, a seventh-rounder and Pittsburgh native, is a candidate for snaps from the backfield or the slot if he makes the 53-man roster.

5). Offensive Line

Tackle Depth Chart: Troy Fautanu, Max Iheanachor, Broderick Jones, Dylan Cook

Guard/Center Depth Chart: Gennings Dunker, Spencer Anderson, Brock Hoffman, Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum, Mason McCormick

The Steelers' offensive line received some major reinforcements through the draft in the form of Iheanachor and Dunker in the first and third rounds, respectively.

Dunker should compete for the left guard job with Hoffman and Anderson, while Frazier and McCormick are set in stone as the starters at center and right guard, respectively.

Fautanu will likely slide over to left tackle, and if Iheanachor isn't ready to play by Week 1, Cook or Jones (if healthy) could step in at right tackle.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

4). Running Back

Depth Chart: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Travis Homer

Dowdle will step into Kenneth Gainwell's shoes and share the backfield with Warren after signing a two-year deal worth $12.25 with the Steelers in free agency.

The two veterans should see a relatively even split of touches while Johnson is looking to rebound from a rough rookie season that saw him post just 78 yards from scrimmage.

Homer won't contribute much on offense, but he has the potential to fill a major special teams role after having played 1,303 snaps on that side of the ball throughout his career.

3). Cornerback

Depth Chart: Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols, Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette, Donte Kent

Porter Jr. established himself as one of the NFL's top corners in 2025 and should be rewarded handsomely with an extension this summer as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal.

Dean was brought in as his running mate on the boundary, signing a three-year contract worth $36.75 million with Pittsburgh in free agency, and a majority of Ramsey's snaps should come in the slot, though he'll likely wear multiple hats in Graham's defense.

Everette, a third-round pick, is a development backup who may eventually grow into a starter. Echols and Samuel Jr. should both make the roster as reserves too, meaning Kent would be on the outside looking in.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

2). Interior Defensive Line

Depth Chart: Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Yahya Black, Esezi Otomewo, Gabriel Rubio, Logan Lee

Heyward remains one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen while Benton recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2025 and Harmon had a standout rookie year as a run defender to go alongside 3.0 sacks.

Joseph-Day should see plenty of action on run downs after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $11 million with the Steelers in free agency, and Black is slated to fill a similar role.

Rubio, a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, has some potential as a rotational piece but is coming off of an elbow injury.

1). EDGE Rushers

Depth Chart: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Watt's production curtailed in 2025 (7.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in 14 games), though he remains a strong No. 1 option off the edge.

Highsmith led Pittsburgh in sacks last season with 9.5 in 13 contests, and Herbig is a blossoming star at the position in need of an extension after posting 7.5 quarterback takedowns.

Sawyer logged 34 tackles, two interceptions and a sack over 294 defensive snaps as a rookie and is a perfect depth piece as he continues to grow as a pass rusher.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!